Meet the Class of 2025

By Greg Carter
vt.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia Tech has welcomed new and returning students to campus for the start of 2021-22 academic year, planning for a fully in-person college experience this fall after the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in 15 months of closures and remote instruction. A snapshot of the incoming class of first-year and transfer students...

#Innovation#Hokies#Pell Grants#African Americans#Hispanic#Latino#Gpa
