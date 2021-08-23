Dodgers pitcher Brusdar Graterol's 99 mph and 101 mph sinkers had MLB fans in awe

I can’t imagine what it’s like for a hitter to face Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Brusdar Graterol but I have to believe it’s not a very enjoyable experience because what he can do with a baseball is pretty ridiculous.

The 22-year-old righty can make throwing pitches 99 mph or even higher look so darn effortless that it will make you wonder at first if something is wrong with the radar gun.

On Sunday he threw an absolutely nasty 99 mph sinker against the Mets that Jonathan Villar swung at but had no chance of hitting it.

Take a look this video-game type stuff from Graterol:

I mean, yeah, what are you supposed to do with that as a batter?

Look at what Graterol did Thursday night against the Mets:

101 mph! With tail!

What!?

And look at how smooth this is:

Twitter had reactions:

