Friday Night Free Concert: Scarborough, Lundeen, Tucker, Carlson
The first half of this week’s Friday Night Concert will be presented by local area musicians Doug Scarborough and Michael Lundeen. Scarborough sings and plays guitar and Lundeen plays keyboard. The duo will feature country, folk, and gospel music. A self-taught guitarist at age 14, Scarborough will perform two of his original songs, “Dust on the Bible” and “You’re the One.” Lundeen began studying piano at the age of six and has a vast repertoire of hymns, gospel, 1930s music, and songs from his youth.fortscott.biz
