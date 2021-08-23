Discovery of a Recent Martian Mudslide
A geologically recent landslide on Mars appears like mudslides on Earth — but it would have required water during a time when Mars was expected to be dry. Approximately 5 million years ago, a portion of the western wall of a large and deep impact crater located in the Nilosyrtis Mensae region of Mars gave way. The Red Planet’s landscape abounds with steep canyon walls that have collapsed, so landslides must be quite common. But what makes this one particularly interesting is that it shows traits of being a mudslide.skyandtelescope.org
