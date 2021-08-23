FDA approves Pfizer vaccine

Purdue released a graphic Monday showing that Purdue's vaccination rate is above average. Photo Provided by Purdue News

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was approved by the FDA today, marking the first time a coronavirus vaccine has been fully approved.

The vaccine will now be known as Comirnaty, and its specific use will be "the prevention of COVID-19 disease in individuals 16 years of age and older," according to a press release from the FDA.

Tim Doty, a Purdue spokesperson, said that there would be no immediate change to Purdue's COVID-19 vaccination procedures in the wake of the approval.

"There's no change that I'm aware of," Doty said, "and we are (still) strongly encouraging vaccination."

The FDA also stated that the vaccine is also permitted to be used under emergency dose authorization, and this includes "individuals 12 through 15 years of age and for the administration of a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals."

Purdue released updated numbers on campuses vaccination rate Monday morning, which said 79% of Purdue University’s West Lafayette campus now documented as fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at the start of the fall semester.

In the new data, 90% of Purdue faculty and 75% of staff are fully vaccinated.

"The Purdue campus’ rate also is far outpacing the statewide average," the release said, "with the health department reporting 51.8% of Hoosiers fully vaccinated among those ages 12 and up. The statewide vaccination rate is 36.5% for those ages 16-19, 36.8% for ages 20-24, and 33.6% for ages 25-29."