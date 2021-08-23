Pursuit starts in York, ends in Lincoln
YORK – This past weekend, a pursuit of a vehicle began in York and eventually ended in Lincoln, resulting in the arrest of two people. According to the York Police Department, on Saturday, Aug. 21, at approximately 4:40 a.m., officers with the York Police Department were in the area of the 4700 Block of South Lincoln Avenue, when they attempted to make contact with a South Dakota-plated vehicle. The male driver, along with a female passenger, drove out of the parking lot at a high rate of speed, making several traffic violations.yorknewstimes.com
