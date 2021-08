The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 series and the Buds2 leaked in full months before the devices were announced at the Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this month. Apple and Samsung have recently started taking leaks more seriously and go after people who try and profit from them, even if they often don’t get any credit for their work. The companies have sent out many warning and cease and cease and desist letters to prevent further legal troubles.