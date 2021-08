SAN DIEGO — Austin Nola smiled wide as he looked at his younger brother on the mound. Moments like this — a double off the wall on a first-pitch fastball from "Little Nola," the nickname shoved onto Aaron as he followed his older brother to LSU — were precisely why Austin opted out of the draft for a senior season with the Tigers. But Paul Mainieri's coaching staff wasn't about to let its star shortstop walk away from an intrasquad scrimmage with all of the bragging rights.