Brantley Gilbert’s 2021 released single “The Worst Country Song Of All Time” could take the cake as one of country music’s most tongue-in-cheek song titles in recent memory. But there’s something to the name’s playfulness as more songs than ever are emerging into the pop consciousness from Music City, which has led to a number of them sharing some lyrical and subject similarities. Gilbert, a veteran in the genre, highlights this notion in a rather humorous manner making the single one of country’s musical highlights of the year to date. Now, there’s a Brian Vaughn-directed video attached to the song’s unlikely rise.