Everly Brothers Singer-Guitarist Don Everly Dead at 84

Recently, I made the following post on social media:. ♦ The Beatles’ “Let It Be” (open for debate) ♦ Iron Butterfly’s “In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida” (nonnegotiable) Several of the submissions I received were songs I originally intended to include, such as Steppenwolf’s “Magic Carpet Ride” (long version), Deep Purple’s “Smoke on the Water,” and Eric Clapton’s “Layla.” One other submission was “Hotel California” by the Eagles, ironic because on the night of my post, I was going to a Black Jacket Symphony concert in LaGrange to hear them play the album “Hotel California” in its entirety, and I intended to include the title song on my original list. Apparently, a short memory is one of the repercussions of listening to classic rock for more than 50 years.