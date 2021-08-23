Recreation and Parks Director Jody Yungers Retires

After eight wonderful years with the city, and 40 years in Recreation and Parks administration, Jody Yungers, Director of Recreation & Parks for the City of Brooklyn Park has decided to retire. During her time with the city, Jody had many accomplishments. To name a few, the development of a Natural Resource Management Plan to support the redevelopment and improvements of many of our city parks as well as the complete redesign of River Park, which re-opened this past July. Jody has been such an asset and was instrumental in making our park system one-of-a-kind, and advancing the partnership with the Brooklyn Park Police Department in creating the Youth Services Division.