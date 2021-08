The first lesson I learned the week I moved to Abilene was, "Make sure you keep up with everyone going over the speed limit on the freeway entrance and exit ramps." It was easy enough. The second lesson I learned was to pronounce it "puh-TOE-see", not "POT-uh-see." I quickly figured out that I was going to need a pronunciation guide for all the quaint Big Country places I could neither spell nor pronounce.