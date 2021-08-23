Here's Our First Look at Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and Dominic West as Prince Charles in The Crown
We're all eagerly awaiting season 5 of Netflix's royal period drama The Crown, and while we still don't have an official debut date (it seems likely that the show won't return until 2022), that doesn't mean that they aren't still giving us plenty to look forward to. Earlier this month we got our first look at Imelda Staunton in costume as Queen Elizabeth II (she'll be taking over the role from Olivia Colman for season 5) and now we've gotten a peek at the show's new Princess Diana and Prince Charles as well.www.womansday.com
