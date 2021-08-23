Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Here's Our First Look at Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and Dominic West as Prince Charles in The Crown

By Lauren Hubbard
womansday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're all eagerly awaiting season 5 of Netflix's royal period drama The Crown, and while we still don't have an official debut date (it seems likely that the show won't return until 2022), that doesn't mean that they aren't still giving us plenty to look forward to. Earlier this month we got our first look at Imelda Staunton in costume as Queen Elizabeth II (she'll be taking over the role from Olivia Colman for season 5) and now we've gotten a peek at the show's new Princess Diana and Prince Charles as well.

www.womansday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Debicki
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Dominic West
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Imelda Staunton
Person
Prince Charles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princess Of Wales#British Royal Family#Tenet#The Great Gatsby#Downton Abbey#Panorama
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

This Is What Prince George Calls Queen Elizabeth

Prince George was Prince William and Kate Middleton's first born child. While he was the third great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth, he was her very first great-grandson, which was undoubtedly very special. Given this information, it should come as no surprise that George and his great-grandmother have a close relationship that is different than her majesty's relationship with her other 10 great-grandchildren! "It is telling that the Queen, who is expert at not appearing to have any [favorites], goes out of her way to spend time with young George," The Sun reported back in 2019. The outlet also reported that the queen has always done something special for George — she would "[take] time to select little presents that she [would leave] at the foot of George's bed" whenever he would sleep over at Buckingham Palace.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Offensive Keepsake Prince Charles Kept Close To Him During His Honeymoon With Diana

Prince Charles was certainly an eligible bachelor back in the day. In fact, royal experts say he "had more than 20 relationships over the 13 years between 1967 and 1980," according to the Evening Standard. Interestingly, Charles was in love with a married woman when he was introduced to Princess Diana, according to the new PBS documentary "In Their Own Words: Diana, Princess of Wales." Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles met at a polo match, and he was said to be "immediately [and] passionately" in love with her. However, she was married to a man named Andrew Parker Bowles, leaving Charles to merely pine for what he could not have.
Designers & CollectionsCosmopolitan

Princess Diana's Wedding Shoes Had a Secret Message Under the Heel

All royal weddings are completely over the top in terms of expense and general fancy vibes, but Princess Diana and Prince Charles' extravagant ceremony goes down as the most extra in history—in part because of Diana's iconic look. And while her puffy-sleeved, super '80s dress gets a lot of attention, Diana's shoes were also pretty spectacular—and had a secret message on the bottom of them.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Barbra Streisand Opens Up About Prince Charles Affair Rumors: ‘He Asked To Meet Me’

Barbra Streisand is opening up about her relationship with Prince Charles!. For those who don’t know, an explosive 2006 biography claimed the Funny Girl star had a secret affair with Queen Elizabeth II‘s son nearly 20 years after they first met in 1974. According to this book, the royal romanced the singer in November 1994 while on a trip to the United States — two years after he separated from Princess Diana and was involved with Camilla Parker Bowles.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Really Happened Between Prince Charles And Princess Diana's Sister?

When it comes to tumultuous royal relationships, Prince Charles and Princess Diana's rocky marriage often comes to mind. Though their marriage would ultimately come to an end, and Diana would tragically die just a year after their divorce, there was plenty of drama throughout the years they were together. According to Vogue, Charles and Diana first met in 1977, and by 1981, Charles had proposed to a 19-year-old Diana, igniting a media firestorm that would only become more intense as time went on.

Comments / 0

Community Policy