RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
RuPaul's Drag Race will return for its 14th season after its Season 13 premiere was its most-watched episode in franchise history. RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race has been picked up for a second season, while RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked will be back for Season 13. “I am extremely grateful to all the amazing and talented Drag Race queens — past, present and future — that continue to inspire us to find new ways to tell their stories,” RuPaul Charles said in a statement. “Through love, light and laughter, they remind all of us that the most powerful thing you can do is to become the image of your own imagination.”www.primetimer.com
Comments / 0