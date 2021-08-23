Motor City Hoops Podcast: Eli Bashi on a lifetime of Pistons fandom, the rotation, record predictions and more
Eli Bashi joins the Motor City Hoops Podcast for ep. 46. Eli was born and raised in metro Detroit and has been a lifelong fan and supporter of the Detroit Pistons (and all Detroit teams) while also being a contributor at PistonPowered. I start off the episode by getting Eli’s thoughts and opinions on the Pistons offseason as a whole. How exciting was it for a lifelong fan to get the No. 1 pick? Was he as excited as me about the Hamidou Diallo contract? As someone from Detroit, how much does it mean to have someone like Cade Cunningham embrace the city?www.chatsports.com
