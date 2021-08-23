Cancel
Motor City Hoops Podcast: Eli Bashi on a lifetime of Pistons fandom, the rotation, record predictions and more

By Detroit Bad Boys
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEli Bashi joins the Motor City Hoops Podcast for ep. 46. Eli was born and raised in metro Detroit and has been a lifelong fan and supporter of the Detroit Pistons (and all Detroit teams) while also being a contributor at PistonPowered. I start off the episode by getting Eli’s thoughts and opinions on the Pistons offseason as a whole. How exciting was it for a lifelong fan to get the No. 1 pick? Was he as excited as me about the Hamidou Diallo contract? As someone from Detroit, how much does it mean to have someone like Cade Cunningham embrace the city?

