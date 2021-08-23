The Jeopardy! host gig is reportedly now Ken Jennings’ ‘job to lose’
This former Jeopardy! champion could once again have a shot at hosting the show after being initially passed over. Who is … Ken Jennings?. Jeopardy! is resuming its search for a new host after its first pick, executive producer Mike Richards, stepped down amid controversy over past offensive remarks. So who might take his place? Former champion Ken Jennings has long been a fan favorite, and in his newsletter What I’m Hearing…, former Hollywood Reporter editor Matthew Belloni reports, “I’m told by two show insiders that it’s now Jennings’ job to lose.”talesbuzz.com
Comments / 0