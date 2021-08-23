Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The Jeopardy! host gig is reportedly now Ken Jennings’ ‘job to lose’

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis former Jeopardy! champion could once again have a shot at hosting the show after being initially passed over. Who is … Ken Jennings?. Jeopardy! is resuming its search for a new host after its first pick, executive producer Mike Richards, stepped down amid controversy over past offensive remarks. So who might take his place? Former champion Ken Jennings has long been a fan favorite, and in his newsletter What I’m Hearing…, former Hollywood Reporter editor Matthew Belloni reports, “I’m told by two show insiders that it’s now Jennings’ job to lose.”

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Brian Stelter
Person
Mike Richards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sarah Williams#Cnn#Cnn#The New York Times#The Los Angeles Times#Tmz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosWNCT

Here’s who America thinks should be the new host of ‘Jeopardy!’

(StudyFinds.org) – He might go twice as high as a butterfly in the sky, but actor LeVar Burton still has a lot of “Jeopardy!” fans to win over after his trial run as the long-time game show’s guest host. As for who America says is in the lead to replace the legendary Alex Trebek, a new poll finds the answer is “Who is Ken Jennings?”
TV & Videosinformnny.com

Here’s who ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek wanted to replace him as host

(NEXSTAR) – Now that “Jeopardy!” is once again in need of a permanent host, maybe the producers should consider taking Alex Trebek’s advice and hiring one of his preferred successors. In a 2018 episode of “OBJECTified” hosted by Harvey Levin, Trebek entertained the possibility of stepping away from “Jeopardy!” in...
CelebritiesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Alex Trebek’s Widow Gave Ken Jennings This Special Gift

Former Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings was the first guest host to fill in after longtime host Alex Trebek passed away. Many were surprised when Ken wasn’t chosen as the permanent host. The show recently announced that executive producer Mike Richards and actress Mayim Bialik are the new hosts of Jeopardy!
NFLPosted by
Deseret News

And the final (guest) host of ‘Jeopardy!’ is ...

A one-of-a-kind season of “Jeopardy!” is coming to an end. Two months into the show’s current season, Alex Trebek, the beloved face of the quiz show for 36 years, died from pancreatic cancer. Rather than rushing to name a successor, “Jeopardy!” opted to cycle through a list of notable guest hosts — everyone from “Jeopardy!” legend Ken Jennings to NFL star Aaron Rodgers to “Big Bang Theory” actress Mayim Bialik.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Spun

Jeopardy! Has Officially Announced Its New Guest Host

Jeopardy! has picked its newest guest host following Mike Richards’ abrupt departure. Richard lasted just one week in the full-time position before he stepped down in the midst of several scandals. “As I mentioned last week, I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was...
TV ShowsDen of Geek

Matt Amodio is the Real Jeopardy! Story Right Now

As you may have heard, things are a bit hectic for Jeopardy! at the moment. The beloved quiz show announced on August 11 that it had finally done the impossible and selected legendary host Alex Trebek’s replacement. In this case, it’s replacements. Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards will take over as the full time host of the syndicated series beginning with its 38th season. Meanwhile, fellow guest host and former Blossom and Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik will also be involved with the show going forward. Bialik will shepherd several upcoming primetime Jeopardy! specials starting with the Jeopardy! National College Championship airing on ABC this year.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Week

champion James Holzhauer savagely roasts the show for hiring 2 hosts

The lengthy search for a new Jeopardy! host got a surprise ending Wednesday as not one, but two candidates were officially tapped to replace Alex Trebek: executive producer Mike Richards will host the daily syndicated show, while The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik will host "Jeopardy!'s primetime and spinoff series," Sony said. News that Richards was set to be hired as the new host of Jeopardy! sparked backlash last week, and with that in mind, former champion James Holzhauer roasted the show Wednesday over the announcement that both Richards and another host had been picked.
TV & VideosComicBook

Wheel Of Fortune Host Pat Sajak Comments On New Jeopardy! Host

Wheel of Fortune star Pat Sajak welcomed new Jeopardy host Mike Richards to the world of game show hosting. Just this week the executive producer ended up selecting himself for the role of the man behind the podium. After some swift backlash, Jeopardy! reached a compromise. Mayim Bialik also would get some hosting duties in primetime specials and a possible spinoff show. Sony Pictures Television has been weathering the storm of this for almost a week now. Fans are not thrilled about all those different celebrities getting a crack at the gig and then being passed over for the guy making the decision. But, it doesn’t seem like Jeopardy! will be changing course any time soon. The Wheel Star probably wanted to ease some tension and point toward Richards’ prior experiences handling these kinds of shows. That’s all well and good, but the people who are out there watching probably won’t forget this whole deal any time soon. Check out what he wrote down below:
TV & VideosPosted by
DoYouRemember?

‘Jeopardy!’ Officially Names Its Permanent Hosts

Jeopardy! has officially named Alex Trebek‘s successor. The show has hosted a series of guest hosts since Alex passed away last year. Many celebrities have lobbied for the job, but ultimately executive producer Mike Richards was named new Jeopardy! host. Actress Mayim Bialik, best known for her roles in Blossom...
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend James Holzhauer Takes Major Shot at Ken Jennings After Permanent Host Announcement

No one can tease you better than your friends. This is true even if you’re an iconic champion of the famous quiz show, “Jeopardy!”. This fact of life must have become very clear to Ken Jennings on Wednesday, Aug. 11. It was on that day that news broke that Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik had been chosen as the new permanent hosts of “Jeopardy!” Jennings took to social media to share his thoughts about being passed over for the job that many fans of the show wanted him to land.
TV & VideosThe Big Lead

Five Best Candidates to Host 'Jeopardy!' With Mike Richards Out

Newly-named Jeopardy! host Mike Richards officially stepped down on Friday, walking away from the job after facing a ton of backlash. The producers of the show are now left scrambling to find a replacement for their replacement. Here's a look at the five best candidates to take the job. LeVar...
TV & VideosCNN

It's time for fans to demand the 'Jeopardy!' host we deserve

(CNN) — When I was a junior in college, a reference librarian I knew at Wesleyan University, where I was in school, went on the game show "Jeopardy!" Erhard Konerding, now retired, was renowned for his handlebar mustache, encyclopedic knowledge and support for students as we pursued our own educational aspirations. He also sometimes joined me and others in dressing up in medieval costumes and hitting each other with swords, which I mention only because the combination of kindness, erudition and eclecticism has always been what the famous game show was about. It was beloved because it elevated good weirdos to the national stage while celebrating knowledge as entertainment. At a deeper level, the show always felt to me like it did these things with a spirit of community and camaraderie that was just as defining for the participants as the pursuit of winnings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy