Getting Your Account Hacked Is Just A Feature On Quora.com
Trying to log in to Quora using my browser, I realized I didn’t remember my password. I have this account logged in multiple places. One of those places is my phone. After successfully changing my password using the web app, I opened the android app to log back in using the new password(As it was supposed to work). Well, my account was still log in using the old password. For some reason, Quora never logged me out.infosecwriteups.com
