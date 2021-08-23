Getting Your Account Hacked Is Just A Feature On Quora.com

Angela McNamara's first hint that her Facebook account had been hacked was an early-morning email warning someone was trying to log into her account. "If this is not you, don't worry, we're keeping your account safe," she recalls the email from Facebook saying. But her relief only lasted a minute, when another email arrived, saying her password had been changed. Then another, notifying her that a two-factor authentication — an extra layer of security — had been set up for her account.