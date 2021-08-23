Visit A Waterfront Home With Breezy Indoor-Outdoor Style

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: Our home is a new build that is based on original Georgian design. We love combining traditional yet modern features. My partner has ended up working for a scaffolding firm (thanks to the C word!) and has used scaffolding boards to create furniture, from simple designs like shelves to our very own super king bed! We both love colour and pattern as well as unique and individual items. This is why we love to create and design our own furniture. Not only does it look great, but it also saves money! It’s also a joy knowing only you have that exact item in your home.