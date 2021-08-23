Cancel
Interior Design

Visit A Waterfront Home With Breezy Indoor-Outdoor Style

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was over a decade ago when Ami McKay of Pure Design Inc. first arrived at her friend Kirsten Reid’s house for a party. “Wait a minute!” she gasped as she walked through the front door. “I’ve been here before — I almost put an offer in on this house!” Though Ami didn’t end up with the perfectly perched cottage-style home in Lions Bay, British Columbia, a community near West Vancouver, she met its owner, Kirsten, years later and they had bonded over their shared love of the little house. Not only that, Ami had played matchmaker — she helped introduce Kirsten and Todd Woodward, who happened to be the best friend of Ami’s husband, Don Thomas.

