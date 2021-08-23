Cancel
‘Umbrella Academy’ Alum Ethan Hwang Among Cast For ‘Riceboy Sleeps’ – Talesbuzz

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCLUSIVE: Riceboy Sleeps, the latest film from director, writer and actor Anthony Shim, has started production in and around Vancouver. The movie stars Ethan Hwang (The Umbrella Academy), Hunter Dillon (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before), Anthony Shim (Star Trek Beyond) and newcomer Choi Seung Yoon. The Canada-Korea production...

