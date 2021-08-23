‘Umbrella Academy’ Alum Ethan Hwang Among Cast For ‘Riceboy Sleeps’ – Talesbuzz

With this production being one of many to suffer from delays due to the global pandemic, the recent stretch of news and updates from the cast and crew has been bringing smiles to a number of fans of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy. Earlier this week, executive producer & showrunner Steve Blackman revealed that he would be stepping behind the camera to helm an episode of the upcoming third season. Now, Elliot Page is checking in with a warm "Mornin" greeting via Instagram along with a short, sweet, and to-the-point update on how filming is going: "… almost done." That falls in line with what Page and co-star Justin Min were posting earlier in the month and now gets the speculation humming about when it will hit screens (we're going with February 2022).