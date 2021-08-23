Cancel
Mount Orab, OH

Bo Wallace, 77

Ripley Bee
Ripley Bee
 4 days ago
Bo Wallace of Mt. Orab, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at the age of 77. She was born to the late Norbert and Mary (nee Kennedy) Exterkamp on April 18, 1944 in Covington, Kentucky.

Bo is survived by her loving children Steven Weaver of Hampton, Georgia, Mary Spicer of Mt. Orab, Ohio, and Sean Keating of Ripley, Ohio; her adored grandchildren Carley, Larry, Tommy, Brianna, and Sean Jr.; her cherished great grandchild Makia and Maximus; and her caring brother and sister in law Jerry and Nancy Exterkamp of Williamsburg, Ohio.

In addition to her parents Bo was preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 20 years James Wallace, and her siblings Norbert Exterkamp Jr., Betty Pursley, and Phyllis Goerke.

Bo was a member of the St. Angela Merci Parish in Fayetteville, Ohio and loved to take short bus trips.

A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, August 23, 2021 at 12:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154, family and friends will be received beginning at 11:00 am until the time of Service. Deacon Jim Hennessey will be officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Orab Cemetery.

Ripley Bee

Ripley Bee

Ripley Bee

