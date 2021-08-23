Take A Peek Inside Veteran Designer Kelly Hoppen’s Latest Book
Her clients include the famously exclusive David and Victoria Beckham, but designer Kelly Hoppen isn’t snobbish. Kelly was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, and moved to London when she was two years old. Since the age of 16 when a family friend let her design their kitchen, she’s logged over 40 years of experience, managing her own design studio in London (Studio Hoppen) and an eponymous decor and home accessories brand (Kelly Hoppen Interiors). Her democratic approach wants to solve every design dilemma with her ninth book, Kelly Hoppen’s Essential Style Solutions for Every Home. Scroll down for her best tips!houseandhome.com
