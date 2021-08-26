ABC13 town hall to explore rising fentanyl deaths in Texas
As Texans watch COVID-19 infection rates surge once again, another public health crisis is flourishing related to the extremely dangerous opioid fentanyl. Texas A&M University Health Science Center reports between June 2019 and May 2020, Texas recorded a more than 50% increase in synthetic opioid deaths , primarily driven by "illicitly manufactured fentanyl." ABC13, Houston's news leader, is gathering experts for a town hall tonight (7- 8 p.m. CDT), to highlight the reasons we're seeing record drug seizures in the Houston area and the rise in fentanyl-related deaths. Eyewitness News reporter Pooja Lodhia is bringing together experts to answer your questions about this alarming trend, and how to protect your loved ones. Viewers can submit questions for the town hall using the form below: (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.) Medical experts say the COVID-19 pandemic has compounded the crisis at a time when people have faced overwhelming stress and frustration. During the pandemic, physical distancing and the closure of some opioid treatment programs have taken a toll, leading to an inadvertent rise in overdoses as people abuse these substances alone without others around to perform life-saving measures. All the while, law enforcement agents are seeing an increase in the fentanyl supply on our streets. The Houston Forensic Science Center told Eyewitness News its fentanyl cases have risen 73% in the last year, from 55 in 2019 to 95 in 2020. WATCH: After losing their son to a fentanyl overdose, one Houston family is trying to do all they can to keep other families from suffering the same tragic loss. They shared their story with ABC13 in the video below.
A Houston family is remembering their son who died of fentanyl: 'It's killing young people.'In 2018, Drug Enforcement Administration agents confiscated just 49 kilos (108 lbs.) of fentanyl. That volume rose to 323 kilos (712 lbs.) in 2020, which Special Agent-in-Charge Steven Whipple said is enough fentanyl to kill half of the population in the United States. In July, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed legislation that increases the penalties for making and distributing fentanyl. The virtual town hall will stream exclusively on ABC13's smartphone apps, and ABC13's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, and Android TV. Just search "ABC13 Houston." If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. You can reach Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 (U.S.) or 877-330-6366 (Canada) and The Trevor Project at 866-488-7386. The Texas Health and Human Services COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line can be reached at 833-986-1919.
