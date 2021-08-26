ABC13 town hall to explore rising fentanyl deaths in Texas

As Texans watch COVID-19 infection rates surge once again, another public health crisis is flourishing related to the extremely dangerous opioid fentanyl.

Texas A&M University Health Science Center reports between June 2019 and May 2020, Texas recorded a more than, primarily driven by "illicitly manufactured fentanyl."

ABC13, Houston's news leader, is gathering experts for a town hall tonight (7- 8 p.m. CDT), to highlight the reasons we're seeing record drug seizures in the Houston area and the rise in fentanyl-related deaths.

Eyewitness News reporter Pooja Lodhia is bringing together experts to answer your questions about this alarming trend, and how to protect your loved ones.

Medical experts say the COVID-19 pandemic has compounded the crisis at a time when people have faced overwhelming stress and frustration.

During the pandemic, physical distancing and the closure of some opioid treatment programs have taken a toll, leading to an inadvertent rise in overdoses as people abuse these substances alone without others around to perform life-saving measures.

All the while, law enforcement agents are seeing an increase in the fentanyl supply on our streets. The Houston Forensic Science Center told Eyewitness News itsin the last year, from 55 in 2019 to 95 in 2020.

A Houston family is remembering their son who died of fentanyl: 'It's killing young people.'

In 2018, Drug Enforcement Administration agents confiscated just 49 kilos (108 lbs.) of fentanyl. That volume rose to 323 kilos (712 lbs.) in 2020, which Special Agent-in-Charge Steven Whipple said is enough fentanyl to kill half of the population in the United States.

In July, Texas Gov.that increases the penalties for making and distributing fentanyl.