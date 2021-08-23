Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

This week's high school football schedule

Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vi3cH_0baH4jW100

This week's high school football schedule:

Wednesday

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Bolsa Grande vs. La Sierra at Norte Vista, 7 p.m.

Thursday

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Adelanto at Serrano, 7 p.m.

Artesia at Garden Grove, 7 p.m.

Bellflower vs. Beckman at Tustin, 7 p.m.

Claremont at Norte Vista, 7 p.m.

Dominguez vs. Santa Fe at Pioneer, 7 p.m.

Etiwanda vs. South Hills at Covina District Field (Covina), 7 p.m.

Ganesha vs. Azusa at Citrus College, 7 p.m.

Glendale at La Canada, 7 p.m.

Huntington Beach at Western, 7 p.m.

Keppel at Temple City, 7 p.m.

La Mirada at Chaffey, 7 p.m.

La Puente at Hacienda Heights Wilson, 7 p.m.

Linfield Christian vs. Garden Grove Pacifica at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.

Long Beach Jordan at Riverside North, 7 p.m.

Loyola at Damien, 7 p.m.

Magnolia at Irvine University, 7 p.m.

Marina at Newport Harbor, 7 p.m.

Mary Star vs. Alhambra at Moor Field (Alhambra), 7 p.m.

Mission Viejo vs. Servite at Orange Coast College, 7:30 p.m.

Montclair at Garey, 7 p.m.

Palm Springs at Grand Terrace, 7 p.m.

Rialto vs. Granite Hills at Apple Valley, 7 p.m.

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel vs. Capistrano Valley Christian at Capistrano Valley, 7 p.m.

Santa Margarita at Norco, 7 p.m.

Shadow Hills at Citrus Hill, 7 p.m.

Silverado at Yucaipa, 7 p.m.

Temescal Canyon at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.

Troy vs. Anaheim at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m.

Vista del Lago at Valley View, 7 p.m.

Villa Park vs. Orange at El Modena, 7 p.m.

Walnut vs. Esperanza at Yorba Linda, 7 p.m.

Warren vs. La Serna at California, 7 p.m.

8 MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

MAJESTIC LEAGUE

Hillcrest Christian at Cornerstone Christian, 7 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Milken at Sotomayor, 7 p.m.

Friday

CITY

NONLEAGUE

Angelou at Roybal, 7 p.m.

Bernstein at South Gate, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Grant, 7 p.m.

Contreras at Rivera, 4:30 p.m.

Dymally at Santee, 7 p.m.

Fairfax at Sylmar, 7 p.m.

Fremont at Legacy, 7 p.m.

Gardena at Los Angeles University, 7 p.m.

Garfield at Canoga Park, 7 p.m.

Granada Hills Kennedy at Chavez, 7 p.m.

Lincoln at Los Angeles Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Maywood CES, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Hamilton at Manual Arts, 3 p.m.

Marquez at South East, 7 p.m.

New Designs Watts at Hawkins, 4:30 p.m.

North Hollywood at Los Angeles Wilson, 7 p.m.

Reseda vs. Dorsey at Rancho Cienega Park, 7 p.m.

San Fernando at Palisades, 7 p.m.

San Pedro at Eagle Rock, 7 p.m.

Sun Valley Poly at Washington, 7 p.m.

Taft at Van Nuys, 7 p.m.

Verdugo Hills at Chatsworth, 7 p.m.

View Park at Hollywood, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Granada Hills, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Alemany at St. John Bosco, 7 p.m.

Aliso Niguel at San Gorgonio, 7 p.m.

Alta Loma at Don Lugo, 7 p.m.

Antelope Valley at Camarillo, 7 p.m.

Anza Hamilton at Western Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Ayala at Los Altos, 7 p.m.

Baldwin Park at South El Monte, 7 p.m.

Barstow at Sultana, 7 p.m.

Bassett at Nogales, 7 p.m.

Beaumont at Murrieta Mesa, 7 p.m.

Bell Gardens at El Rancho, 7 p.m.

Bloomington at Colton, 7 p.m.

Bonita at Downey, 7 p.m.

Brentwood at Salesian, 7 p.m.

Buena vs. West Ranch at Valencia, 7 p.m.

Buena Park vs. Woodbridge at Irvine University, 7 p.m.

Burbank Burroughs vs. Santa Monica at Santa Monica College, 7 p.m.

Cajon at Kaiser, 7 p.m.

Cantwell-Sacred Heart at Santa Ana Valley, 7 p.m.

Canyon Springs at Banning, 7 p.m.

Carter at La Quinta, 7 p.m.

Channel Islands at Hueneme, 7 p.m.

Chaparral at Tesoro, 7 p.m.

Chino Hills at Diamond Ranch, 7 p.m.

Compton Centennial vs. Compton at Compton College, 7 p.m.

Corona Santiago at Colony, 7 p.m.

Crean Lutheran vs. Northwood at Irvine, 7 p.m.

Crespi at Westlake, 7 p.m.

Culver City at West Torrance, 7 p.m.

Cypress at San Juan Hills, 7 p.m.

Diamond Bar at Chino, 7 p.m.

Dos Pueblos at Nordhoff, 7 p.m.

Eastvale Roosevelt at Great Oak, 7 p.m.

El Dorado vs. Fountain Valley at Ocean View, 7 p.m.

El Modena vs. Santa Ana at Santa Ana Stadium, 7 p.m.

El Segundo at Bishop Montgomery, 7 p.m.

El Toro at California, 7 p.m.

Fillmore at Santa Ynez, 7 p.m.

Foothill at Tustin, 7 p.m.

Garden Grove Santiago vs. Godinez at Santa Ana Valley, 7 p.m.

Glendora vs. Covina at Covina District Field (Covina), 7 p.m.

Glenn vs. Firebaugh at Lynwood, 7 p.m.

Golden Valley vs. Burbank at Burbank Burroughs, 7 p.m.

Hart at Muir, 7 p.m.

Heritage Christian at Laguna Hills, 7 p.m.

Hesperia at Victor Valley, 7 p.m.

Highland at Oak Hills, 7 p.m.

Indian Springs at Arroyo Valley, 7 p.m.

Indio at Rancho Mirage, 7 p.m.

Irvine vs. Anaheim Canyon at El Modena, 7 p.m.

Jurupa Valley at Desert Hot Springs, 7 p.m.

Katella at Trabuco Hills, 7 p.m.

La Habra at Bishop Amat, 7 p.m.

La Salle vs. La Palma Kennedy at Western, 7 p.m.

Laguna Beach at Dana Hills, 7 p.m.

Lakeside at Hemet, 7 p.m.

Lakewood at Peninsula, 3 p.m.

Leuzinger at Calabasas, 7 p.m.

Littlerock at Rim of the World, 7 p.m.

Loara at Estancia, 7 p.m.

Long Beach Poly at Gardena Serra, 7 p.m.

Lynwood at Hoover, 5 p.m.

Maranatha at Beverly Hills, 7 p.m.

Miller at Jurupa Hills, 7 p.m.

Mira Costa at St. Francis, 7 p.m.

Monrovia at Arcadia, 7 p.m.

Moreno Valley at Knight, 7 p.m.

Mountain View vs. Workman at La Puente, 7 p.m.

Newbury Park vs. Crescenta Valley at Glendale HS, 7 p.m.

North Torrance at Gahr, 7 p.m.

Northview at Charter Oak, 7 p.m.

Nuview Bridge at Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian, 7 p.m.

Oak Park at Santa Paula, 7 p.m.

Ocean View vs. Los Amigos at Garden Grove, 7 p.m.

Ontario at West Covina, 7 p.m.

Orange Vista at Redlands, 7 p.m.

Oxnard vs. Bishop Diego at Santa Barbara CC, 7 p.m.

Palmdale at Ridgecrest Burroughs, 7 p.m.

Paloma Valley at Murrieta Valley, 7 p.m.

Paramount vs. Corona del Mar at Newport Harbor, 7 p.m.

Pasadena Poly vs. Rio Hondo Prep at Kare Park (Irwindale), 7 p.m.

Placentia Valencia at Yorba Linda, 7 p.m.

Pomona at Pioneer, 7 p.m.

Ramona at King, 7 p.m.

Rancho Alamitos vs. Savanna at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Apple Valley, 7 p.m.

Rancho Verde at Citrus Valley, 7 p.m.

Redlands East Valley at Los Osos, 7 p.m.

Redondo at Simi Valley, 7 p.m.

Riverside Notre Dame vs. Hillcrest at Norte Vista, 7 p.m.

Riverside Poly vs. Arlington at Ramona, 7 p.m.

Royal at Rio Mesa, 7 p.m.

Rubidoux vs. Patriot at Jurupa Valley, 7 p.m.

Saddleback at Century, 7 p.m.

San Dimas at Montebello, 7 p.m.

San Gabriel at Gabrielino, 7 p.m.

San Marino vs. Village Christian at Burbank, 7 p.m.

Santa Barbara at Thousand Oaks, 7 p.m.

Santa Rosa Academy at Cerritos Valley Christian, 7 p.m.

Saugus at Moorpark, 7 p.m.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at JSerra, 7 p.m.

Sierra Canyon at Oaks Christian, 7 p.m.

Sierra Vista at Arroyo, 7 p.m.

South Torrance at Schurr, 7 p.m.

St. Anthony vs. Mayfair at Bellflower, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Oxnard Pacifica, 7 p.m.

St. Genevieve at Canyon Country Canyon, 7 p.m.

Sunny Hills at Capistrano Valley, 7 p.m.

Temecula Valley at Elsinore, 7 p.m.

Torrance at Hawthorne, 7 p.m.

Upland vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, 7 p.m.

Valencia at Quartz Hill, 7 p.m.

Ventura at Agoura, 7 p.m.

Verbum Dei vs. Morningside at Coleman Stadium (Inglewood), 7 p.m.

Vista Murrieta at Heritage, 7 p.m.

Webb at Gladstone, 3:30 p.m.

West Valley at Cathedral City, 7 p.m.

Westminster vs. Westminster La Quinta at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.

Whittier at Fullerton, 7 p.m.

Xavier Prep at Ontario Christian, 7 p.m.

Yucca Valley at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Bell at Norwalk, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Chaminade, 7 p.m.

Blythe Palo Verde Valley at Coachella Valley, 7 p.m.

California Military Institute at Carlsbad Army-Navy, 7 p.m.

Campbell Hall at Arleta, 3:30 p.m.

Carpinteria at Morro Bay, 7 p.m.

Carson vs. Inglewood at Coleman Stadium (Inglewood), 7 p.m.

Cerritos at Wilmington Banning, 7 p.m.

Desert Mirage at Calipatria, 7 p.m.

El Cajon Christian at St. Margaret's, 7 p.m.

El Camino Real at Pasadena, 7 p.m.

Fresno Clovis North vs. Edison at Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.

Huntington Park at St. Paul, 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson at Long Beach Cabrillo, 7 p.m.

Lompoc at Santa Maria Righetti, 7 p.m.

Mater Dei at Duncanville (Texas), 5 p.m. PT

Millikan at Carlsbad, 7 p.m.

Narbonne at Lawndale, 7 p.m.

Nipomo vs. Lompoc Cabrillo at Lompoc, 7 p.m.

Palm Desert at St. George (Utah) Dixie, 6 p.m. PT

Palos Verdes at San Marcos Mission Hills, 7 p.m.

Paraclete at Bakersfield Garces, 7:30 p.m.

Rosemead at Franklin, 7 p.m.

San Bernardino vs. El Cajon Foothills Christian at Seau Field (La Mesa), 7 p.m.

San Clemente at San Diego Torrey Pines, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego Cathedral at Corona Centennial, 7 p.m.

San Diego Lincoln at Los Alamitos, 7 p.m.

San Marcos at Santa Maria, 7 p.m.

Venice at Harvard-Westlake, 7 p.m.

Vista Tri-City Christian at Rancho Christian, 7 p.m.

8 MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

San Jacinto Valley Academy at Sage Hill, 7 p.m.

United Christian at Hesperia Christian, 7 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

California Lutheran at Warner Springs Warner, 3 p.m.

Chula Vista Victory Christian at North Valley Military Institute, 3 p.m.

Laton vs. Academy of Careers & Exploration at Helendale Community Park (Helendale), 7 p.m.

Lebec Frazier Mountain at Lucerne Valley, 5 p.m.

Sherman Oaks CES vs. Lancaster Desert Christian at Antelope Valley College, 7:30 p.m.

USC Hybrid at Grace Brethren, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Long Beach Wilson at San Jacinto, 7 p.m.

Portola at Riverside Prep, 7:30 p.m.

St. Monica at St. Pius X-St. Matthias, 7 p.m.

Temecula Prep vs. Arrowhead Christian at Redlands, 6 p.m.

Twentynine Palms vs. Big Bear at Big Bear MS, 1:30 p.m.

Viewpoint at South Pasadena, 7 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Mendez at Bosco Tech, 12 p.m.

Silver Valley at Henderson (Nev.) Lake Mead Academy, 7 p.m.

Vasquez at Edwards AFB Desert, 7 p.m.

8 MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Calvary Baptist vs. Downey Calvary Chapel at Downey, 3:30 p.m.

Southlands Christian at La Verne Lutheran, 11 a.m.

Windward at Leadership Military Academy, 1 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Henderson (Nev.) Green Valley Christian at Rolling Hills Prep, 1 p.m.

Orcutt Academy at Laguna Blanca, 1 p.m.

Schedule compiled by Eric Maddy

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2021. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

