Caldor Fire sees 5% containment as blaze tops 104,000 acres | Evacuations, maps, updates

The Caldor Fire , burning for a week in Northern California, has seen its first increase to containment.

There's 5% containment Sunday of the Caldor Fire, which had charred nearly 154 square miles of trees and brush in the northern Sierra Nevada after breaking out Aug. 14.

Firefighters hoped to take advantage of calmer weather and cooler temperatures a day after gusts pushed the fire across U.S. Route 50, threatening more remote communities in El Dorado County. According to Tim Ernst, Operations Sections Chief for Cal Fire, the closure came in just in time as the fire spotted across the highway on Saturday. He said the spot fire grew to 200 acres, which could have caused impacts to traffic safety.

In an evening update from Cal Fire, Will Harris, with the U.S. Forest Service, said the fire is currently holding south of Highway 50. Other than the prior spot fire, Harris said there have been no new spot fires north of the highway. There is no current timeline for when Highway 50 might reopen.

As of 8 a.m. Sunday, the Caldor Fire has forced 24,500 people out of their homes in El Dorado County, according to Cal OES . Incident Commander Dusty Martin said there is still no timeline for when evacuations might lift.

Some evacuees were camping in tents and trailers Saturday night in a winery parking lot just off Highway 50 in the Camino area. Many of them were neighbors from Pollock Pines, trying to keep together and be there for one another during an uncertain time.

Mike Gerondakis has been out of his home for about five nights. He's been staying in the winery parking lot close to the evacuation line, surrounded by about 20 of his neighbors who decided to set up camp as well. They've been getting help through the hardship from complete strangers trying to lend a helping hand.

"They’re coming out and saying, 'you want tents? Sleeping bags? What do you want? We got it all.' I mean one guy comes over says we’ll bring you over ice and he brings over 50 pounds of ice,” Gerondakis said.

For Gerondakis and the other evacuees, it'll be a waiting game until they learn when they can return home as the firefight against the Caldor Fire stretches on.

The blaze has consumed 104,309 acres with 5% containment. 345 homes have been destroyed along with six commercial properties and 124 minor structures. Priority areas in the firefight include an area by the origin point in the southwest corner of the fire, which is seeing the fire push into a drainage of the Consumnes River. Ernst said the growth is a threat due to a potential push toward housing areas near Caldor, Grizzly Flats, and Blue Mountain.

Some changes to the fire map are also expected as firefighters move their operations out of Strawberry Creek to Highway 89 to find new places to fight the fire from. Chief Mike Blankenheim emphasized that crews don't intend to let the fire get to Highway 89 and that people living around Highway 89 won't see an changes to evacuations in the immediate future.

