CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

8 Travel Agent Secrets for Saving on Your Late 2021 Travel

By Gabrielle Olya
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HMO8E_0baGySM800

Choose a Less Popular Destination

Due to the pandemic, some destinations are more of a hassle to travel to than others, but if you're willing to take the extra steps, you can find inexpensive travel options.

"Destinations that are less popular are ones that are international and/or have a vaccine/COVID testing requirement," said Lauren Doyle, president of The Travel Mechanic , a member of Ensemble Travel Group. "Harder-to-enter countries turn off other consumers, meaning if you are willing to go through the hoops, you can score yourself a deal and pretty awesome vacation."

Freebies: 35 Things Your Hotel Will Give You for Free

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cvQuM_0baGySM800

Research Flight Prices

"Since airfare is a huge part of the traveler's budget, track flights from your departure city," Doyle said.

Google Flights will show you whether the current price is high, low or average, so be on the lookout for flight price dips.

"If there is a city you want to travel to, buy the airfare when it is at a low," Doyle said.

Learn: Things You Can Get For Free in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XWQZ9_0baGySM800

Book Travel for the Week Before Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving weekend is a very popular time to travel, so you'll score much better deals the week before, particularly on trips to the Caribbean, Doyle said. Hurricane season is another good time to book travel to Caribbean destinations (if you're willing to take the risk of some rain).

Important: Why You Should Consider a Travel Agent To Book Post-Pandemic Travel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SNs86_0baGySM800

Or Book the Week Before Christmas

"I am finding great rates the week prior to Christmas," said Sarah Kline, president of Time For Travel , a member of Ensemble Travel Group. "Since so many are still working virtually, why wait until the day after Christmas?"

Find Out: Flying vs. Driving: Which Is More Cost Effective for Travel This Year?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hnLqe_0baGySM800

Sign Up For Email Newsletters

Some of the best deals won't be advertised publicly.

"If you know a specific hotel or cruise line you have been dreaming of, sign up for the email list to be notified about deals," said Larissa Rolley, an international travel consultant with We Make Travel Easy .

Tips: How To Save Money on Rental Cars for Your Upcoming Trip

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IE9tX_0baGySM800

Look For Last-Minute Deals

2021 is a unique time to travel, so if you're feeling spontaneous, you can score great discounts.

"There is a lot of last-minute availability," Rolley said. "Most destinations are far from capacity even if it is typically high season, and they welcome your visit. For example, I was just in Oaxaca, Mexico, and the annual dance festival was moved online and held virtually, so lots of Airbnbs and hotel rooms were still available. I have also been in French Polynesia a couple of times since the pandemic started, and it is even more of a paradise to be in Bora Bora without the throngs of people that would normally be there."

Check Out: The Best and Worst Airlines for Cheap Flights

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L76Mu_0baGySM800

Pay Attention To Cancellation Policies

If you see a good travel deal, book it even if you're still on the fence about traveling right now -- as long as there is a good cancellation policy in place.

"Many places are more flexible now," said Becky Ginther,  a travel agent with Castle Dreams Travel and owner of the blog Disney in your Day . "I book a lot of Disney World trips and their cancellation policy is very generous, so there's really no reason not to book something if you can put down a small deposit. The main benefits to booking early are to lock in a cheaper price and the availability. (If you) wait too long, prices will go up or the hotel/resort you want to stay at will be full."

Get Ready: How To Get Back in the Habit of Budgeting for Travel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jf73v_0baGySM800

Work With a Travel Advisor

For even more savings, go straight to the source and work with a professional.

"We have relationships with suppliers and we are aware of where the deals are and when you can take advantage of them," Doyle said. "In addition, we can often get better rates than travelers can get on their own. And when you book with a travel advisor, you often get additional perks and amenities, whether it's an upgrade or a free breakfast."

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 8 Travel Agent Secrets for Saving on Your Late 2021 Travel

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Never Do This When Booking a United or Delta Flight, Experts Warn

Major U.S. airlines have had a tumultuous last couple years, as the COVID pandemic effectively halted air travel for most people in the country. But as more and more people get back into the groove of flying, airfare prices are rising accordingly. United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby recently warned travelers that they are likely to see price hikes soon, especially with a major increase in travel over the holidays. Experts say there are things you can do to avoid making your trip even more expensive, and one comes down to the way you book your ticket. Read on to find out what you should never do when booking a flight on United or Delta.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Doyle
smartertravel.com

Why You Should Always Bring a Large Ziploc Bag on a Flight

All of the products featured in this story were hand-selected by our travel editors. Some of the links featured in this story are affiliate links, and SmarterTravel may collect a commission (at no cost to you) if you shop through them. Next time you’re packing your carry-on for a flight,...
LIFESTYLE
johnnyjet.com

Warning To Travelers With CLEAR, TSA PreCheck and Elite Status

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. For the past several months, I’ve been really pushing CLEAR, TSA PreCheck and elite status. Just one of these memberships can drastically reduce your wait times at the airport. That’s always been important but never more so than during a pandemic since most people are trying to avoid crowds.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Get a whole row to yourself on the plane with this handy trick

Catching a flight is a real lottery when it comes to getting space to yourself.Often, you’ll board to find the plane completely packed; while other times on a quiet flight, you can take over a whole row of seats and enjoy a much more comfortable flight.Now, one TikTok user has posted a savvy travel tip for getting an entire row of seats to yourself on a flight. The tip only works for those travelling as a pair - so couples, take note.Chelsea Dickenson, who posts travel videos on TikTok as @CheapHolidayExpert, gives two separate tactics for getting a whole row...
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Agent#Holiday Season#Traveler#Thanksgiving#Covid#The Travel Mechanic#Ensemble Travel Group#Google Flights#Time For Travel
Thrillist

United's 2-Day Sale Has One-Way Flights for as Little as $39

Despite this being the weekend of the good time change—gaining an hour of sleep instead of losing one—lots of people are probably still spending the morning wondering why we do this at all. Once you get bored of the biannual debate, you might want to take a look at what United Airlines is up to.
TRAVEL
Thrillist

Southwest Airlines Has Flights for as Low as $39 Right Now

Cooler temperatures are creeping in, and winter will be here before we know it. The change has people across the nation ready to pack their bags and sneak away for a bit, especially after months of being limited in where you can go. Now that travel restrictions are easing and vaccination rates are rising, travel is back on the menu. As if getting away wasn't enticing enough, Southwest Airlines is dishing up a big sale with flights as low as $39.
LIFESTYLE
Tullahoma News

8 Holiday Trips to Gift This Year

(Family Features) Travel is back this holiday season, and gifting a trip is a perfect way to treat yourself or loved ones. Ditch the tech gadgets and fancy watches; instead, gift the experience of vacation bliss or thrills and adventure. Find inspiration in this first-of-its-kind travel gift guide featuring nearly 100 travel experiences from travel sites like Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo that rival even the most popular holiday gifts.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Google
The Independent

Flight attendant demonstrates ‘genius’ gravity trick for handing out snacks on plane

One US flight attendant has demonstrated an unorthodox method of handing out snacks to passengers - using the plane’s upwards tilt to slide snacks down the aisle.The quirky service style was filmed by TikTok user @ToxxicTinkerbell on a Southwest Airlines flight.The passenger initially captioned the video: “The stewardess said ‘here at Southwest we believe in working smarter not harder’ - then used gravity to her advantage.”She later re-posted the video without music so her followers could appreciate the cabin crew’s witty commentary.“Keep passing ’em back,” a female crew member is heard saying over the tannoy as the bright yellow packets...
LIFESTYLE
Healthline

Will You Need Proof of Vaccination to Travel for the Holidays?

Here’s what you need to know about vaccination requirements before booking a domestic or international trip. With the holiday travel season here, you may have many questions and concerns about how the ongoing pandemic could complicate any plans you have to visit friends and family or take a winter vacation far from home.
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

Disney Cruise Ships to Sail Out of New Florida Location

For years, Disney Cruise Line has been calling Port Canaveral, Florida, its home base. The cruise line, which is headquartered in Celebration, Florida, has been based out of the Port — which is only about an hour from Orlando — since its inception in 1995. However, it looks like the popular cruise line has purchased a second home in an area of the state where cruise ships are the norm — Port Everglades.
FLORIDA STATE
goodhousekeeping.com

12 Best Underseat Luggage to Buy in 2021, According to Travel Experts

We revised this guide in October 2021 to reflect updated testing on 25 new carry-on suitcases. New additions to this article include models from Samsonite, Away, Calpak and Vera Bradley. Recent tests were led by Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Product Analyst Emma Seymour. People are more reliant on overhead space...
TRAVEL
Telegraph

Best and worst airlines for traveling with your pet

A recently released study by Veterinarians.org shows which airlines have the best records when it comes to treatment of traveling pets. The study uses data recorded between January 2015 and December 2020 by the U.S. Department of Transportation and according to the study, Alaska Airlines had the least number of reported incidents, making it the best carrier for pets.
PETS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
63K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy