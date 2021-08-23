San Antonio beer joint Brooster’s Backyard says it will open South Side multi-sport complex
Southside family-friendly spot Brooster’s Backyard Icehouse plans to open a multi-sport venue, according to its a weekend social media announcement. “Did you know Brooster's is opening a multi-sport complex here on the Southside?” the business posted Saturday on Facebook. “It will be complete with Softball, Sand Volleyball, Pickleball, Badminton, Horseshoes, Cornhole and of course a HUGE Stage.”www.sacurrent.com
