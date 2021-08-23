Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio beer joint Brooster’s Backyard says it will open South Side multi-sport complex

By Nina Rangel
San Antonio Current
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthside family-friendly spot Brooster’s Backyard Icehouse plans to open a multi-sport venue, according to its a weekend social media announcement. “Did you know Brooster's is opening a multi-sport complex here on the Southside?” the business posted Saturday on Facebook. “It will be complete with Softball, Sand Volleyball, Pickleball, Badminton, Horseshoes, Cornhole and of course a HUGE Stage.”

www.sacurrent.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Restaurants#Multi#Food Drink#Southside#Backyard Icehouse#Softball#Sand Volleyball#Pickleball#Badminton#Flavor Friday Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Seven U.S. Capitol police sue Trump, say he incited deadly attack

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday sued former President Donald Trump, alleging that he conspired with far-right extremist groups to provoke the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Congress. The officers in a lawsuit filed in Washington, D.C. federal court allege the attack was...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election.

Comments / 2

Community Policy