Ford Revives a Vintage Special Edition for Mustang and Mustang Mach-E

By Keenan Thompson
Autoweek.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord will offer Mustang and Mustang Mach-E Ice White Edition models for 2022. Ford is offering this white-on-white package for the first time since 1993. Ice White editions will be available for Mustang GT Premium, Mustang EcoBoost Premium, and Mustang Mach-E Premium models. Ford announced it will add an "Ice...

State
Michigan State
Jim Owens
Jim Owens
#Mach#Ice White#Mustang Gt Premium#Mustang Ecoboost Premium#Fox Body#Mustang Ice White Edition#Oxford#Ice Edition Mustangs
