In 2020, Oxford English Dictionary chose an assortment of words to define the year including “Blursday” and “coronavirus.” At the same time, I wrote an article about the return options for green card holders (lawful permanent residents or LPRs) who have been abroad for more than a year. The issue has become exceedingly relevant for many LPRs unable to travel during the pandemic, and in the year since we have learned a great deal about the developments and strategies surrounding this topic. If I were to assign words to this issue in the “year of blursdays,” my top picks would be “strategic” and “hopeful.” In my opinion, LPRs can increase the chance of success of maintaining their green card by adapting to the new developments and adopting the right strategies.