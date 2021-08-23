Cancel
Texas State

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick falsely blames unvaccinated Blacks, Dems for COVID surge

By Defender News Service
defendernetwork.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLt. Gov. Dan Patrick is under fire after blaming Democrats for not doing more to increase COVID-19 vaccination among African Americans. During an interview last week night on Fox News, Patrick was asked about the state of the pandemic in Texas, and he noted the virus is spreading mostly among the unvaccinated. In most states, he said, African Americans are the “biggest group” who are unvaccinated, and they are reliable Democratic voters. In Texas, the vaccination rate among Black people is low compared with other racial and ethnic groups, but in terms of raw numbers, the biggest group of the unvaccinated is white people.

Collin County, TXHouston Chronicle

This tweet could haunt Greg Abbott forever

Gov. Greg Abbott, while in good health after testing positive for COVID-19, might have some pondering to do about a certain tweet. Abbott tested positive hours after attending a mask-less campaign event in Collin County – and it's on Twitter for the world to see. Abbott has been vehemently against any kind of mask mandate, even fighting tooth and nail against schools and local governments wanting to require masks to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Public Healthcitywatchla.com

We Fact-Checked Fox News' Racist Lie. It Turns Out, the Pandemic Is Worse in Republican States

Despite the GOP’s incessant whinery about “identity politics” and the “race card,” racist dog whistles are part of their political ideology. They literally sponsored a white supremacist insurrection and made taxpayers foot the bill for white nationalists like Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller, who were on the White House payroll. Then they lied about the election. Then they tried to toss out Black people’s votes in that election. Then they lied about the insurrection to undo that election. Then they passed laws targeting Black people’s votes.
Public Healthcityxtramagazine.com

'This Is Your Fault': Greg Abbott Slammed For Asking Hospitals To Delay Surgeries While Refusing Mask Mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday took actions to respond to the surge of coronavirus in his state as he continued to refuse to take any actions to slow the spread. On Monday, CNN reported that the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Commerce and the Texas Health Hospital in Rockwall temporarily closed their emergency rooms due to the surge of the COVID-19 Delta variant.
Texas StatePosted by
Vice

A Texas Judge Just Destroyed Greg Abbott’s Ban on Mask Mandates

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has so far refused to reverse a ban on local mask mandates, even as his state’s healthcare system is overwhelmed by the Delta variant to the point where Abbott asked hospitals to postpone elective procedures.
Florida Statecityxtramagazine.com

Florida and Texas Are Competing to See Who Can Come Up With the Dumbest COVID Rules

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden called on elected officials to help defeat the COVID-19 pandemic or “get out of the way.” Rather than heed his advice, the nation’s most irresponsible leaders have continued to do their thing, with states like Texas and Florida—which account for about a third of infections in the United States—seemingly competing to see who can come up with the most deranged approaches to the deadly virus.
Washington Post

Americans have had it with vaccine refusers and anti-mandate politicians

We have turned a corner. Science-believing, vaccine-literate Americans no longer want to tiptoe around the hardcore vaccine refusers for fear of offending them or — mercy me — making them feel disrespected. Republicans who actively try to block responsible conduct are on especially thin ice. The vaccinated want their lives back — without the masks.
Texas StatePosted by
Robert Turner

Texas AG, Ken Paxton Does a U-turn on Covid as the Federal Government Sues Texas

It's not an unusual position for the current Texas Attorney General to find himself in. Facing disbarment for his December 2020 petition to the U.S. Supreme Court - described as frivolous and unethical - arguing that President Biden's victory should be set aside, Paxton has backed away from Trump's fraud claims in an attempt to rescue his legal career. He's just done the same with Covid.

