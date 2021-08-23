Fatal UTV Crash Near Albert Lea

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A plea agreement was reached today in a case involving a knife attack on a woman at St. Mary's Hospital two years ago. 59-year-old Augustine Nasona was arrested after he stabbed his estranged wife in the chest and back several times while she was working in the hospital cafeteria on May 29, 2019. The criminal complaint says Nasona also slashed the knife at a coworker who tried to intervene before a Mayo Clinic Security Officer was able to wrap his arms around Nasona and pin him to a wall. Nasona later told police that he believed his wife had been unfaithful in their marriage.