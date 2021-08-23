Cancel
Video Games

Psychonauts 2 reviews round-up, all the scores

By Dom Peppiatt
vg247.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePsychonauts 2, the long-in-development sequel to the classic adventure game, is finally nearly here. But is it any good?. The latest game from Double Fine launches on August 25 on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It’ll be on Xbox Game Pass on day one, and it seems the critics are already going all-in on this mind-boggling adventure.

Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Review

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is an RPG developed by Marvelous and published by Capcom. It launched on Switch and Windows PC worldwide on July 9th, 2021. I think it’s important before discussing the game to go over the different versions, as wells as the various add-on products that were launched alongside the game. The Switch version of the game comes with amiibo functionality the PC doesn’t support, and the game launched with three amiibos alongside it. Each amiibo comes with an exclusive armor set in-game which lets you look like various characters. If you are a collector, there is a Japanese exclusive set of 3 more amiibo that unlock outfits in the game as well. Besides the amiibo content, there is almost 50$ in cosmetic DLC available on the PC and Switch versions. On top of the deluxe edition being 70$. I think this level of paid bonus content is way too much and seems to be designed to take advantage of hardcore monster hunter fans. Which to be fair, there are easily hundreds of thousands of those and there are plenty who will pay the over 120$ price tag for all the game’s content.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Psychonauts 2 Has Gone Gold

The long wait for Psychonauts 2 will soon come to an end. Double Fine reported that the game has gone gold and thus officially finished work on the title. We've known the release date of Psychonauts 2 for a long time, but after so many years of waiting for the sequel of the iconic platform game, one could wonder if the launch really will go without another delay. Fortunately, these fears turned out to be unfounded. Double Fine Productions has officially finished work on the second installment of Psychonauts and the game has gone gold. In other words, the title will be released as planned.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon Update Reveals New Winter Release Window

As part of today's Nintendo Indie World Showcase, we were treated to a welcome new look at Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon. A falling block-style puzzler with a dungeon-crawling twist, Pocket Dungeon was first announced for Switch back in February 2020. At the time, it was expected to launch last autumn, but now – after one final development push – the game has secured a new winter 2021 release window.
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

Video Game Review – Hades on PS5

On paper, Hades isn’t the type of game you would expect to be one of the highest rated video games of all time. It’s an isometric rogue-like story of Greek gods and betrayal. Yet here we are, nearly a year after it’s release and the game’s long-awaited release to PlayStation and Xbox are atop many Most Anticipated lists. The Game of the Year award winner does so much right that it’s easy to understand why.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Darksiders III Finally Slashing onto Switch Next Month; Both DLCs Freely Included

Publisher THQ Nordic has announced that their action hack-n-slash adventure title, Darksiders III, will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch on September 30, 2021. Of course, this news was being expected for a while, given how every other main entry of the series has been available on the platform for quite some time; those titles being Darksiders Warmastered Edition, Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition, and Darksiders Genesis.
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Supernatural RPG Code Atma’s release date lands later this month

Agate Games is launching its new urban fantasy RPG Code Atma on August 19, and pre-registrations are officially open. The game is coming to iOS and Android devices, so be sure to head on over to the App Store and Google Play to sign up – there are freebies to win if enough of you pre-register.
Video GamesGamespot

New World Was Steam's Best-Selling Game Last Week

New World MMO dominated the Steam best-seller charts last week, leading the way for the Amazon project after the company had suffered repeated failures with other online games. Taking both the first and second place slots, New World beat The Ascent, Tribes of Midgard, and other games to the top of the charts.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Psychonauts 2 showcases interns in latest dev video

"In this first episode of "Basic Braining," a behind the scene peek at Psychonauts 2, we look at some of the new characters Raz will meet at Psychonauts HQ: his fellow members of the intern program!" Psychonauts 2 developers are releasing a new video series titled Basic Training, which, as...
Video GamesNME

‘Rebel Galaxy’ is free for one week on Epic Games Store

Rebel Galaxy, the swashbuckling space sim from Double Damage Games, is free for one week on the Epic Games Store. Epic Games is giving away yet another great game for free – this time, making sci-fi sim Rebel Galaxy available free to download from today, August 12. Make sure you...
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

NieR Re[in]carnation Review – The Past Life Was Probably Better

It’s fair to say that Yoko Taro has long since acquired the attention of a massive fanbase in 2021. Going from developing extremely niche, broken games for over a decade to creating NieR:Automata (and selling six million copies) was already an impressive, lightning-in-a-bottle feat. Automata appeared on several Game of...
Video GamesComicBook

New Star Wars Release Accidentally Leaked

A new Star Wars release has been accidentally leaked by the German rating board which rates games for release in Germany. According to the rating board, THQ Nordic is preparing to publish Star Wars Racer and Commando Combo + Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection on the PS4 and Nintendo Switch as two separate bundles. As you may already know, all four games -- Racer, Commando, and both Jedi Knight games -- are already available individually for both of these consoles, so none of these games are new to the platforms, but the pair of bundles are new.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

Episode Two for the Silent Hill Mod for Fallout 4 is available for download

Back in February, we informed you about a Silent Hill mod for Fallout 4. And today, we are happy to report that its second episode is available for download. As the modder states, Whispering Hills basically turns Fallout 4 into a Silent Hill-like Nightmare. From now on you will be surrounded by Thick Fog, strange sounds and occasionally being dragged into an otherworld where monsters (SirenHead, Mumblers, Lyingfigures, Ghouls, Silent hill Nurses, Twin head Screamers and Dogs) await you. Moreover, Pyramidhead is also present in this mod.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Fortnite Season 7 Week 10 Challenges: Every Epic & Legendary Quest

The Fortnite week 10 challenges will go live on Wednesday, August 11 at 10am ET/ 7am PT/ 3pm BST. If you’re looking to level up your Battle Pass in the final few weeks before the season ends, you’re in the right place, as this guide contains the complete list of all Epic and Legendary quests that comprise the week 10 challenges. So, without further ado, let’s dive right on in.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Garden Story surprise-launches today on Nintendo Switch & PC

As formally revealed at Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase, developer Picogram and publisher Rose City Games have decided to surprise-launch Garden Story on Nintendo Switch and PC today. Garden Story is a hybrid of different genres, with some intense combat combined with farming and city-building, as the launch trailer illustrates. There are a few different weapons to swap between to battle different types of invasive “Rot,” creatures that are ruining the world. When you, the Guardian of the Grove, are not fighting though, you will be talking with charming citizens and helping to foster a community.
Video GamesComicBook

GTA 5 Fan Creates Incredible 3D Printing of the Game's Map

Since the game's release back in 2013, Grand Theft Auto V players have spent a lot of time in San Andreas, including Dom Riccobene. According to Kotaku, the product designer spent hundreds of hours in the game collecting data, which he then used to 3D print an incredible map of the game's fictional location. In total, Riccobene estimates that he spent about 400 hours on the project, but the results were worth it. Riccobene told Kotaku it was "the most enjoyable and technically challenging project I’ve ever worked on." It wasn't just enjoyable for him, though. A video of his creation has gone viral on Twitter, resulting in thousands of likes and retweets.
Video GamesNME

‘Splitgate’ beta is already one of the most-played Steam games

After a name change, a new beta and popularity with streamers, Splitgate has soared up the Steam ranks for highest concurrent players on the platform over the weekend. Despite launching back in 2019, Splitgate has caught the interest of a much larger playerbase and now sits as one of the most-played Steam games today.
Video Gamespsu.com

Mass Effect 5 Teaser – Preview Of Bioware’s New RPG

A new Mass Effect game, tentatively dubbed Mass Effect 5, is on the way. EA announced the new game towards the end of 2020, and based on the teaser, it appears to be a complete entertainment win. It is a continuation of the original trilogy, possibly making this Mass Effect 4 rather than Mass Effect 5. While BioWare is keeping a lot of information regarding the upcoming instalment in the space-faring game under wraps, we have some hints courtesy of the announcement trailer and the first image released.

