Texas House Democrats feel betrayed by colleagues return, call them complicit
The holdout Democrats did not mince words. They felt betrayed, heartbroken and disappointed. After 38 days of staying away from the Texas House to block the passage of a GOP elections bill they said would restrict voting rights, three of their fellow Democrats returned to the chamber floor Thursday and provided the Republican majority enough lawmakers to restart the legislative process and almost certainly approve the controversial bill.defendernetwork.com
Comments / 0