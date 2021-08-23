Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas House Democrats feel betrayed by colleagues return, call them complicit

By Defender News Service
defendernetwork.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holdout Democrats did not mince words. They felt betrayed, heartbroken and disappointed. After 38 days of staying away from the Texas House to block the passage of a GOP elections bill they said would restrict voting rights, three of their fellow Democrats returned to the chamber floor Thursday and provided the Republican majority enough lawmakers to restart the legislative process and almost certainly approve the controversial bill.

defendernetwork.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Brownsville, TX
City
Abbott, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Garnet Coleman
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Ana Hernandez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Democrats#Legislature#The Texas House#Gop#Republicans#Texans#Spectrum Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Texas Democrats cheer as U.S. House passes federal voting rights bill

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday passed legislation bolstering the federal Voting Rights Act as Texas Republicans in Austin work to swiftly advance new voting restrictions the bill is aimed at preventing. The federal legislation, which passed along party lines, would again require states with a history...
Congress & Courtskisswtlz.com

Texas House advances election bill after Democrats' delay

The Texas House late Thursday advanced a sweeping election law after months of Democratic opposition that included a nearly six-week quorum break. The House passed the bill 79-37 mostly along party lines, according to The Associated Press. The bill’s passage came one week after Democrats ended their 38-day walkout. Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted earlier Thursday that he looked “forward to signing this bill into law.”
Texas Statewashingtonnewsday.com

Holdout Texas Democrats are furious after three of their colleagues were elected to the House of Representatives, allowing the GOP bill to move forward.

Holdout Texas Democrats are furious after three of their colleagues were elected to the House of Representatives, allowing the GOP bill to move forward. Democrats who fled Texas in July to oppose a Republican-backed election bill are criticizing their colleagues who returned to the Texas House this week, allowing the chamber to resume work.
Texas Statedefendernetwork.com

Why TX State Rep. Garnet Coleman returned to Austin ending holdout

For 38 days, Texas House Democrats stayed away from Austin, attempting to block the passage of a GOP elections bill they said would restrict voting rights, particularly in communities of color. Their efforts prevented the House from reaching a quorum. That is, until three Democrats – Garnet Coleman, Armando Walle and Ana Hernandez — gave in.
Congress & Courtssmcorridornews.com

Texas House committee again passes the voting restrictions bill that instigated Democratic quorum break

A Texas House committee on Monday advanced the GOP-backed voting restrictions bill that first prompted Democrats to stall legislative work during a weekslong quorum break. The 9-5 party-line vote on the revived legislation, Senate Bill 1, is part of a third bid to enact proposals that would outlaw local efforts to make it easier to vote, ratchet up vote-by-mail rules and bolster protections for partisan poll watchers.
Austin, TXspectrumlocalnews.com

Democrats divided over decision to return to House floor

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas House Democrats appear to be at odds over strategy after three more members returned to the House floor Thursday. Their return gave the chamber a quorum for the first time since the majority of the caucus fled to D.C. to kill a GOP elections bill at the start of the first special session.
U.S. Politicsaudacy.com

Texas House gets back to business as some Democrats return to work

The Texas House of Representatives has a quorum for the first time since mid-July, when dozens of Democrats left the state in order to block a quorum. That means lawmakers will be able to take up a controversial elections bill. Democrats had gone to Washington, D.C. to prevent the Republican-controlled House from ramming through the legislation over their objections.

Comments / 0

Community Policy