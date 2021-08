For a change in pace from our typical articles, here’s a must-watch Reddit post video showing some tight turn fails and saves that were quite remarkable in a road race. Earlier this year we posted some news and videos about professional race car driver Randy Pobst tackling some spectacular curves during Race Day at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Race. And while it was fun to watch the documentary of last year’s race in which he had an accident on one curve, only to return this year and put on an impressive accident-free show…and win!---it will be another long year’s wait for the next event.