Esports Program Directors Elected To Nationwide Leadership Positions
Two leaders in Shenandoah’s esports program are finding success in the national esports arena. The National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE), a global leader in esports competition and engagement, recently announced that SU Esports Program Director Joey Gawrysiak, Ph.D., will serve as chairman of its board of directors, and that SU Esports Coach and Assistant Program Director Zach Harrington will be a member of NACE’s Competition Council.www.su.edu
