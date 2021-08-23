On the Menu - Bacon Wrapped Green Beans - The Cooking Mom
1 pound fresh green beans, washed and ends trimmed. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place bacon slices on a cutting board. Cut the bacon strips in half. Sprinkle each piece generously with brown sugar. Press the brown sugar into the bacon a bit. Next, sprinkle each piece with a little creole seasoning. Bundle 5 to 6 green beans together. Wrap a half piece of bacon with seasoned side on top around each set of green beans. Make bundles and place in a large baking dish. Drizzle the dressing over the beans. Bake uncovered for 12 to 15 minutes or until the bacon gets a little crispy. Serve right away.nebraska.tv
