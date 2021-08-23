Cancel
BlissLights StarPort Laser USB star projector shines a galaxy of stars from your laptop

Shine a gorgeous galaxy of stars on your ceiling with the BlissLights StarPort Laser USB star projector. And the cool part is that you can do so from your laptop, battery pack, phone charger, or USB outlet. This projector transforms your room with the help of direct diode lasers, holographic technologies, and precision glass optics. Plus, it’s great for setting the ambiance for your gaming marathons. Otherwise, use it to decorate your bedroom or add an interesting touch to your home office. Moreover, the flexible extender positions the projector in the ideal position each time. And the small form factor makes the StarPort easy to take with you anywhere. So you could even take it to a friend’s party to set the mood there. Finally, available in blue, green, and red color options, it ensures your galaxy can match your color scheme.

ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com
