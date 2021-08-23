JBL Endurance Peak II sport earbuds are waterproof and can stand up to your workouts

Give yourself an extra push during your workouts with the JBL Endurance Peak II sport earbuds. They’re IPX7 sweatproof and waterproof. That means you can wear them in the rain and get as sweaty as you please. What’s more, with JBL Pure Bass Sound, you feel the heart-pumping bass. And, with up to 30 hours of playback—6 hours from the buds and 24 hours from the bass—you get the motivation to run further. Best of all, the Endurance Peak II adjusts to fit your ear. That’s thanks to the bendable wire on the ear hook. Moreover, intuitive controls help you focus on your pace. Additionally, the hands-free stereo calls and voice assistant access features keep you connected even while you exercise. Finally, with the Dual Connect feature, it doesn’t matter which earbud you take out of the case first to answer calls.