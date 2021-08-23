Choosing which anemone species to call home has dramatic consequences for young clownfish
Among the coral reefs of Kimbe Bay off the coast of Papua New Guinea lives a population of clownfish. These charismatic orange fish display brilliant white stripes and make their homes among the stinging tentacles of sea anemones. In these waters, clownfish are hosted by two different species of sea anemone, the giant carpet anemone and the magnificent sea anemone. A study recently published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences showed that, instead of being an innocuous choice, the anemone home a clownfish selects can shape the rest of its life, and even its very body.massivesci.com
