Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Choosing which anemone species to call home has dramatic consequences for young clownfish

By Hayden Waller
Posted by 
Massive Science
Massive Science
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Among the coral reefs of Kimbe Bay off the coast of Papua New Guinea lives a population of clownfish. These charismatic orange fish display brilliant white stripes and make their homes among the stinging tentacles of sea anemones. In these waters, clownfish are hosted by two different species of sea anemone, the giant carpet anemone and the magnificent sea anemone. A study recently published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences showed that, instead of being an innocuous choice, the anemone home a clownfish selects can shape the rest of its life, and even its very body.

massivesci.com

Comments / 0

Massive Science

Massive Science

440
Followers
363
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

Massive helps scientists share stories about their work and lives in pursuit of a more informed, rational, and curious society.

 https://massivesci.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Sea Anemone#Species#French#Crispr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
WildlifeThe Independent

‘Insane’ alien-looking creature found in depths of the Pacific Ocean

A newly discovered glass sponge species has been dubbed the "E.T. sponge” due to its resemblance to the famous film character. Found in the depths of the Pacific Ocean, the sponge’s scientific name in Latin is “Advehena magnifica”, which translates to “magnificent alien”. Two large holes in the creature's body...
Wildlifeearth.com

Largest known flying reptile was like a real-life dragon

A massive pterosaur once flew over the Australian outback with a wingspan of over 22 feet, according to a new study from the University of Queensland. The experts report that this “fearsome dragon” is the largest known flying reptile of its kind. The research team was led by PhD candidate...
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find what triggered the rapid climate change 55 million years ago on Earth

Scientists have uncovered a fascinating new insight into what caused one of the most rapid and dramatic instances of climate change in the history of the Earth. A team of researchers, led by Dr Sev Kender from the University of Exeter, have made a pivotal breakthrough in the cause behind the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM) – an extreme global warming event that lasted for around 150 thousand years which saw significant temperature rises.
WildlifeNew Scientist

7200-year-old DNA suggests Denisovans bred with humans on Sulawesi

For the first time, DNA has been obtained from the bones of a Stone Age person who lived on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi. The genetic information sheds light on the prehistory of the South-East Asian islands – including what happened when our species, Homo sapiens, first reached the area.
Animalshngn.com

'Horrifying' Video Shows Wild Tortoise Attacking and Eating Baby Bird Despite Being Thought of as Vegetarian

Video footage shows the rare and "horrifying" moment that a Seychelles giant tortoise, thought to be vegetarian, deliberately attacking and eating a baby bird. Researchers captured footage of the giant tortoise attacking and eating a tern chick in the first documentation of deliberate hunting in any wild tortoise species. In a statement on Monday, Justin Gerlach, the director of studies at Peterhouse, Cambridge, and affiliated researcher at the University of Cambridge's Museum of Zoology, said it was completely unexpected behavior.
Wildlifenatureworldnews.com

Scientists Named Recently Discovered "4-Legged Whale" After Egyptian God of Death

Scientists have discovered a 43-million-year-old fossil of an ancient four-legged whale that was amphibious, meaning it could live on land and in the sea. The now-extinct species was named "Phiomectus Anubis" after Anubis, the Egyptian deity of death. According to results published Wednesday in the peer-reviewed journal Proceedings of the...
AnimalsPosted by
LiveScience

5 gruesome killer whale attacks

Killer whales are the largest member of the dolphin family, and quite possibly the most terrifying — at least if you're a seal, sea lion or whale. These toothy predators hunt in packs, not unlike sleek marine wolves, and they're capable of bringing down prey larger than themselves. Killer whales,...
WildlifePosted by
LiveScience

Shape-shifting fish that confounded scientists for 100 years spotted off California coast

Scientists piloting a remote submarine have caught a rare glimpse of one of the deep sea’s most mysterious and elusive creatures. The bright orange, female whalefish (of the order Cetomimiformes) was spotted half-swimming, half-gliding through the glare of submarine's lights around 6,600 feet (2,013 meters) deep offshore of Monterey Bay, California. The whalefish sighting was one of only 18 made by marine biologists from The Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute during 34 years of deep-sea exploration.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Giant tortoise filmed hunting and killing bird in ‘horrifying’ footage

Tortoises are widely considered to be plodding, placid herbivores, but new footage of a giant of the species hunting, killing and eating a bird has taken scientists by surprise.Researchers on Frégate Island in the Seychelles have captured, for the first time, the moment when a Seychelles giant tortoise turned into a violent predator, pursuing, attacking and eating a tern chick.All tortoises were previously thought to be vegetarian, with the exception of occasional cases of eating carrion opportunistically, or consuming bones or snail shells for calcium.But since the “hunting tortoise” was recorded last summer, the researchers have said others in...
Animalsnatureworldnews.com

Gruesome Nature: Giant Tortoise Attacking and Eating Baby Bird Caught on Film

A Seychelles giant tortoise, previously thought to be strictly herbivorous, was seen chasing and eating a fledgling bird in a "horrifying and magnificent" attack, with researchers claiming it was the first known evidence of the species' deliberate hunting in the wild. The female giant tortoise stalks a lesser noddy tern...
WildlifePosted by
SlashGear

Ancient frozen lions found amazingly well preserved, fur and all

A pair of frozen lions were shown in a recently published study showing shockingly good preservation of remains. Radiocarbon dating shows one lion “Boris” lived more than 43,000 years ago, while the other, “Sparta”, was last walking the planet around 28,000 years ago. The younger of the two lions is believed to be one of the most well preserved ice age animals ever recovered by human researchers.
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Extremely Rare Two-Headed Turtle Found by Park Ranger

“Are two heads really better than one?” asks Cape Hatteras National Seashore of their ranger’s remarkable two-headed sea turtle discovery. A surprise was waiting at the bottom of a sea turtle nest in Cape Hatteras. The national park hosts many of North America’s threatened sea turtle species, and sometimes a rare head – or two – pops out of the sand.
AnimalsArs Technica

With nothing able to eat them, cane toads are eating each other

The cane toad may be the poster animal for invasive species. Native to South America, it has been introduced to many other ecosystems in the hope it would chow down on agricultural pests. Instead, the toad has become a pest itself, most notably in Australia. Free from the predators and parasites in its native range, the toad's poison glands have turned out to be a hazard for most species that try to eat it where it has been introduced.
AnimalsPosted by
CW33

Giant tortoise filmed ‘deliberately’ hunting, eating a baby bird in first documented video of its kind

(NEXSTAR) – Video of a giant tortoise hunting down and eating a baby bird is leaving biologists a little shell-shocked. The video, filmed in July on Fregate Island in the Seychelles, has been released as part of a recent study published in the scientific journal Current Biology. In the clip, the tortoise (Aldabrachelys gigantea) is seen “deliberately” hunting a tern chick that had fallen from its nest and landed on a log.
AnimalsKEYT

Giant tortoise seen attacking and eating baby bird for first time in the wild in ‘horrifying’ incident

Researchers have captured the moment when a livelong vegetarian broke rank to eat meat — and what made it all the more “horrifying” was that it was a tortoise. Scientists captured the moment on video when a Seychelles giant tortoise — previously thought to be vegetarian — attacked and ate a tern chick in what they say is the first documentation of deliberate hunting in any wild tortoise species.
SciencePosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Video: Monstrous Ancient 'Dragon' Discovered

Researchers in Australia have discovered the remains of an ancient and rather monstrous-looking flying reptile that has been likened to a dragon. The menacing creature was reportedly identified by way of a three-foot-long skull that was unearthed in North West Queensland. Given the scientific name Thapunngaka shawi, the pterosaur boasted a whopping 23-foot wingspan and its menacing maw contained approximately 40 teeth.
AnimalsPhys.org

Watch this slow but deadly tortoise hunt a baby bird

A predator doesn't need to have the quickest speed or reflexes to catch a bird. In a paper publishing August 23 in the journal Current Biology, researchers report the first documented evidence of a tortoise going in for the kill: biting the head of, killing, and eating a tern chick. This is the first time such behavior has been captured on camera, and it's likely not the only case of tortoise bird slaughter that's occurred.

Comments / 0

Community Policy