Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 premieres in October

Primetimer
Primetimer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The official Curb Instagram account announced: "You're allowed to be happy, but not in front of me. This October, #CurbYourEnthusiasm is back for an eleventh season."

