Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 premieres in October

The Oscar-nominated Atlanta star will lead Apple's adaptation of Victor LaValle’s 2017 novel The Changeling, described as "a horror story, a parenthood fable and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed." Kelly Marcel will adapt LaValle’s book and serve as showrunner, with Stanfield also serving as executive producer. Queen & Slim and Insecure director Melina Matsoukas is on board to direct. "In the LaValle’s book, when Apollo — the role that Stanfield will be playing — and Emma have their baby, Brian, it feels like both a reward and a challenge for the new dad. Apollo, the son of a single mother, had been scraping by as a bookseller who hunts estate and garage sales for rare first editions, so even the unusual circumstance of Brian’s birth (on a stalled subway train) seems like a blessing, as does the way Apollo stumbles across a first edition of To Kill a Mockingbird (inscribed by Harper Lee to Truman Capote, no less) shortly thereafter," according to Deadline. "But after some young-parent squabbles and inexplicable images on their smartphones foreshadow trouble, the story turns nightmarish." Stanfield is the latest big name to star in an Apple TV+ series.