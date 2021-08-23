Explainer-Are lithium-ion batteries in EVs a fire hazard?

Overall, worldwide electric car sales were stronger than expected in 2020. Additionally, investment continued to pour into electric vehicles and Li-ion batteries with 2020 seeing an additional 200 GWh of planned capacity announcements in Europe – this figure continues to grow on a regular basis in 2021. The past year has also seen Tesla, Volkswagen, General Motors, SK Innovation, and LG Chem all come forward with investor days and presentations outlining their vehicle electrification and battery technology strategies, all of which adds to the growing momentum behind the electric vehicle market. With this, comes an added importance of understanding the Li-ion batteries that power them, the variety of design choices available, and trends in their implementation.
Comments / 0