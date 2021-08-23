Explainer-Are lithium-ion batteries in EVs a fire hazard?

The mobility industry as we know is about to change forever and for the better. We are right now at an inflection point when the entire Auto industry is undergoing a paradigm shift with electric vehicles. The big five of the industry, are investing pretty heavily, towards industrialization and the future of battery technology. Pretty much every major automaker has plans to go electric or introduce some form of the hybrid powertrain to their current product lineup. A recent post by Wall Street Journal says that automakers plan to boost sales of new E.V.s to 40% - 50% by 2030.