Cars

Explainer-Are lithium-ion batteries in EVs a fire hazard?

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – General Motors Co has expanded the recall of its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles due to a risk of fire from the pouch-type lithium-ion battery cells made by South Korea’s LG. The recall, the second major one involving batteries made by LG Chem’s battery unit LG Energy Solution (LGES)...

Sayantani Ghosh
General Motors
South Korea
Electric Vehicles
Volkswagen
Cars
Tesla
China
Related
CarsTelegraph

How long will an electric car’s battery last?

Ask any electric car maker how long the main drive battery will last and the loudest sound you’ll hear is the shuffling of feet. No one wants to answer the question, yet it’s crucial data for consumers, for the EV market as a whole, for the Government’s electrification strategy and for the environment.
Carsmediapost.com

The Future Is Electric, Like It Or Not

Whenever I write a story or column about electric vehicles, there’s always handful of vocal naysayers. As consumers, we have choices, and if some folks want to be the last to own an ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicle, that’s certainly their prerogative. However, their choices are going to become progressively...
EconomyCleanTechnica

RUMOR: Chinese Made Tesla “Model 2” Will Use BYD Blade Battery

It seems that anything and everything to do with Tesla these days is rumor, speculation, and wild-ass guesses, since the company no longer responds to any requests for information and maintains strict radio silence at all times. Nevertheless, interesting tidbits do emerge occasionally, the latest being a report (in Chinese) by cls.cn that suggests Tesla plans to use BYD’s LFP blade batteries in a production car beginning in the second quarter of next year.
TechnologyTechSpot

Sakuu's 3D printed solid state battery could be a boon for electric vehicles

Something to look forward to: Solid-state batteries are still nebulous outside of the lab. Still, automakers are scrambling to be the first in the race to build the first electric car to take advantage of the added energy density and better safety when compared to lithium-ion designs. To that end, they're investing in companies like QuantumScape, Solid Power, and Sakuu to develop manufacturing techniques that either build on existing approaches or rely on new additive manufacturing technology.
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Amazon Faces New Class Claim Over Sales of Lithium-Ion Batteries

A pair of consumers who were told they had to arbitrate their false-advertising claims about lithium-ion batteries are back in court after. dropped the arbitration requirement from its terms of use. Craig Crosby and Chris Johnson each purchased 18650 lithium-ion battery cells, and products containing that type of battery, after...
EconomyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

This Company Looks for EV Battery Components Under the Sea

As the world moves to electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions, there is a major challenge that is not solved yet and one that could really put a halt to efforts of electrification of transportation. EV batteries use rare metals that are mined in highly non-sustainable ways. A Vancouver-based company wants to change it using its innovatively made robot.
Carswardsauto.com

Basic Outlets Enough for Charging EVs; Million-Mile Batteries Coming

TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Charging on a 110V outlet and batteries that will last the life of vehicle were two hot topics during the final panel discussion of the 2021 CAR Management Briefing Seminars, addressing common consumer concerns around battery-electric vehicles. Despite significant focus on improving public fast-charging infrastructure, which...
CarsTop Speed

’Factorial Energy’ is One Of The Fore Runners In Solid State Battery Technology

The mobility industry as we know is about to change forever and for the better. We are right now at an inflection point when the entire Auto industry is undergoing a paradigm shift with electric vehicles. The big five of the industry, are investing pretty heavily, towards industrialization and the future of battery technology. Pretty much every major automaker has plans to go electric or introduce some form of the hybrid powertrain to their current product lineup. A recent post by Wall Street Journal says that automakers plan to boost sales of new E.V.s to 40% - 50% by 2030.
Carsaithority.com

IDTechEx Discusses The Many Trends To Track For Li-ion Batteries In Electric Vehicles

Overall, worldwide electric car sales were stronger than expected in 2020. Additionally, investment continued to pour into electric vehicles and Li-ion batteries with 2020 seeing an additional 200 GWh of planned capacity announcements in Europe – this figure continues to grow on a regular basis in 2021. The past year has also seen Tesla, Volkswagen, General Motors, SK Innovation, and LG Chem all come forward with investor days and presentations outlining their vehicle electrification and battery technology strategies, all of which adds to the growing momentum behind the electric vehicle market. With this, comes an added importance of understanding the Li-ion batteries that power them, the variety of design choices available, and trends in their implementation.
CarsPosted by
The Associated Press

Edmunds: How to calculate an electric vehicle’s charge costs

One of the challenges people have with electric vehicles is figuring out how much they cost to operate. The price of fully charging an electric vehicle’s battery can vary wildly depending on when and where you charge it. For the bigger picture, you should also include the amortized cost of buying and installing a home charging station and the rates your utility company charges.
Energy IndustryCNET

How do solar batteries work?

Not every solar power system has a solar battery attached. In fact, only about 4% of residential solar installations had a battery backup in 2020, though the numbers are climbing quickly. Many solar power systems instead send electricity into a home without any on-site solar energy storage. At that point, through a connection to the conventional power grid, the solar power system "sells back" extra energy to the power company. At night, these grid-connected systems just draw on conventional electricity, buying it from the power company.
Businessbostonnews.net

Lithium Ion Battery Market to Cross $129.3 Billion by 2027, At a CAGR of 18.0%

Rise in demand for tablets, smartphones, and other electronic devices along with advent of electrical, hybrid electric, and plug-in hybrid vehicles propel the growth of the global lithium-ion battery market. However, high price of the batteries restrains market the growth to certain extent. However, requirements for high energy efficiency in advanced consumer gadgets would offer multiple opportunities in the industry.
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

2LB Battery power bank features Tesla batteries

As the name suggests the 2LB Battery offers a portable power bank providing 2.8kW of backup or portable power depending on your needs. The 2LB Battery is equipped with a second life Tesla battery and offers a wealth of useful features and is capable of powering almost anything you can think of from a CPAP machine to a coffee machine.
Economykdal610.com

China’s CATL looks to raise $9 billion to expand lithium-ion battery production

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese battery giant CATL said it was planning a private share placement to raise up to 58.2 billion yuan ($8.98 billion) to fund six projects aimed at boosting its production capacity of lithium-ion batteries. The massive fundraising comes as the Ningdo-based firm – formally Contemporary Amperex Technology Co...
ElectronicsPosted by
Interesting Engineering

New Lithium-Metal Battery Could Revolutionize Electronics

You've inevitably heard of lithium-ion batteries, which power most of our portable electronics, and, of course, electric vehicles. They've undoubtedly revolutionized the way we live, but they also have some shortcomings, including short-circuiting and relatively short ranges for EVs. Researchers have been working hard to find better, longer-lasting battery solutions...
BusinessGreen Car Reports

Report: BYD might supply its Blade LFP battery to Tesla, in China

Chinese automaker BYD might supply its Blade lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery tech to Tesla for Chinese-market electric cars, according to a report from a local news source. BYD will begin supplying batteries to Tesla in the second quarter of next year, and Tesla is already testing vehicles equipped with...

