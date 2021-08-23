Gridiron proposal accepted at Pinewood Prep

Ryan Huiet and Hayes Devlin opened the newest chapter of their love story at a place where some of their fondest memories were made. After 10 years of dating, it was a given for the all-American couple that marriage was in their future. Huiet decided the timing was right, but was determined to ensure his girlfriend didn’t see his marriage proposal coming. This summer a plan was hatched with that goal in mind and on Aug. 6 a surprised and delighted Devlin accepted his proposal at the Pinewood Preparatory School football field.