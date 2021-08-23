Cancel
Medical & Biotech

FDA Grants Full Approval to Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

By Cooper Fox
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to The Hill, the Food and Drug Administration has given full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The full approval of the vaccine is expected to cause a spike in the number of people lining up to get the vaccine. Additionally, it is expected that the approval will cause more governments and companies to enact vaccine mandates.

Your source for The Berkshires news, talk and sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1420wbec.com
Janet Woodcock
#Biontech#Covid 19 Vaccine#Fda Grants Full Approval#Americans
Medical & Biotech
Pfizer
Health
Economy
Industry
FDA
Public Health
Vaccines
Medical & Biotechnewmilfordspectrum.com

Pfizer changes the name of its vaccine

Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine will change its name now that it has received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). From now on the immunization of the pharmaceutical will be called Comirnaty . It is the only serum of its kind that receives a total green light in the United States, which could lead to it being marketed directly to the consumer.
Medical & BiotechBoston Globe

Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine was approved by the FDA. Then the Internet dunked on its bizarre brand name: ‘Comirnaty’

In a landmark decision, the Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on Monday. But when the news reached social media — where arguably no one and nothing is safe — the historic achievement by the pharmaceutical company was not the only thing that stood out to people. It was the name it will be marketed as: Comirnaty.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

When will the Moderna vaccine get FDA approval?

Now that the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 has received full U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval, many want to know: When will the Moderna vaccine receive the same approval?. Moderna’s two-shot vaccine continues to be available under emergency use authorization only. The company announced in June it started a...
Industrycbs17

Where do Moderna and Johnson & Johnson stand on full FDA approval?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While the FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is welcome news for public health officials hoping it boosts vaccine uptake, it’s just one of the three COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. So far, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are still under Emergency Use Authorization. Back...
PharmaceuticalsNews 8 KFMB

Dr. Fauci expects uptick in COVID vaccinations after FDA OKs Pfizer shot

WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci says he’s hoping for an uptick in the administration of COVID-19 vaccinations following U.S. government approval of the Pfizer vaccine. The top infectious disease expert in the U.S. says the Food and Drug Administration’s decision Monday should encourage people who cited lack of approval as a reason for not getting vaccinated. The FDA previously had cleared the Pfizer shots for use on an emergency basis.
Industrytheemployerhandbook.com

FDA approves the first COVID-19 vaccine. Is your business ready to mandate vaccinations? (POLL)

Yesterday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that it had approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine as the first COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine also continues to be available under emergency use authorization (EUA), including for individuals 12 through 15 years of age and for administering a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is meeting on Monday, August 30, 2021, to discuss its updated recommendation for this vaccine.
Daily Mississippian

FDA approves Comirnaty vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration officially approved the first COVID-19 vaccine on Aug. 23. Under the approval of the FDA, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will formally change its name to Comirnaty. Pfizer-BioNTech initially used an Emergency Use Authorization, which expedites the roll out of premature vaccines in a global pandemic. According...
Public Healthabc23.com

Health Corncern With Covid Vaccines

To get the vaccine or not to – that’s the question many families have been discussing since three pharmaceutical giants unveiled their COVID vaccinations months ago. However, it isn’t a conceivable choice for some with preexisting health issues that could cause serious harm. Mary Ferrenberg and Edith Weible both want...
Medical & BiotechSlate

Why the Pfizer vaccine’s new name feels so awful to say.

The reaction to the news that the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine had been approved by the Food and Drug Administration should have been cause for pure celebration. But, even among fans of the vaccine, the reaction on social media was not entirely positive, thanks to its awkward name: Comirnaty. Twitter user Christopher Bouzy wrote, “The person(s) who came up with this name should never be allowed to name anything ever again. They shouldn’t even be allowed to name their pets.” Nancy Friedman, a linguistic expert on branding, opined that “Comirnaty is a meh name: it sounds strained and laborious.” She compared the Pfizer name with SpikeVax, the brand name currently being used for the Moderna vaccine in Europe. As Friedman noted on her blog, SpikeVax “is fun to say and it gets your attention, because spike is not a neutral word.”

