FDA Grants Full Approval to Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

The reaction to the news that the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine had been approved by the Food and Drug Administration should have been cause for pure celebration. But, even among fans of the vaccine, the reaction on social media was not entirely positive, thanks to its awkward name: Comirnaty. Twitter user Christopher Bouzy wrote, “The person(s) who came up with this name should never be allowed to name anything ever again. They shouldn’t even be allowed to name their pets.” Nancy Friedman, a linguistic expert on branding, opined that “Comirnaty is a meh name: it sounds strained and laborious.” She compared the Pfizer name with SpikeVax, the brand name currently being used for the Moderna vaccine in Europe. As Friedman noted on her blog, SpikeVax “is fun to say and it gets your attention, because spike is not a neutral word.”