Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Video: Executive’s Guide to Secure DevOps

Network World
 5 days ago

Whether you want to call it DevSecOps or SecDevOps or DevOps with a security angle, siloed security is no longer an option. Gone are the days where the security team can hold all the relevant knowledge for an IT organization and personally enact all the security checks on software code or infrastructure hosting applications. There are too many new applications and features being deployed, too much infrastructure spun up and down daily.

www.networkworld.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Devops#Devops#Skillsoft#Devsecops
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Related
SoftwarePosted by
The Independent

The workplace of the future puts employees first

As businesses return to the office, distinguishing between buzzwords and long-term trends means prioritising workforce experience. Hybrid working. The new normal. Zoom fatigue. WFH. Among many changes, the pandemic has popularised a slew of new jargon, as professionals worldwide adjusted to drastic shifts in their work environments virtually overnight. But as businesses develop their return-to-office strategies, it can be difficult to distinguish between hype and long-lasting trends.
EconomyPosted by
TechRadar

Developing a security-first culture in a hybrid workplace

Those in cybersecurity have traditionally held the role of maintaining network integrity close to the vest. However, by perpetuating a stereotype that only a select few at a company can handle that responsibility, they are doing a disservice to those of us who believe that building a security-first culture should be a company-wide initiative.
InternetTechRepublic

Hate your job? Find a new one with this LinkedIn tool

As employers ramp up hiring, a free online tool helps people identify new career pathways and upskilling opportunities to make a career change a reality. In recent months, there has been much speculation about a Great Resignation of sorts as employees look to quit their positions and start fresh elsewhere. At the same time, companies are currently pulling out all of the stops to attract top talent amid a tight labor market. Based on a person's existing skills and experience, a LinkedIn tool helps prospective job seekers identify new professional pathways and upskilling opportunities to jumpstart a new career.
SoftwareInternational Business Times

7 AI-Powered Business Tools That Are Rising Fast

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is shaping how companies and new startups are conducting business across the world. Today, the AI software market is expected to reach $118 billion in revenues by 2025 according to a Tractica research report. But although these figures look promising, only a mere 15% of current businesses are making use of AI software to help streamline processing, with more than 30% of startups looking to bring AI tools onboard in the next year or two.
SoftwareeWeek

How Edge Computing, Edge Networking, and Edge Data Management Work Together

Across IT, practitioners and providers alike continue to grapple with clarity around what qualifies as “edge” infrastructure. But ultimately, the goals are the same: lower latency and greater resiliency for applications. Recent innovation within the industry has revealed a trifecta of distinct elements—edge computing, edge networking, and edge data management—that...
Technologymartechseries.com

Imprivata’s New Digital Identity Maturity Assessment Tool Illuminates Security Gaps for Healthcare Organizations

Provides key security and compliance guidance for a comprehensive digital identity strategy. Imprivata, the digital identity company for healthcare, introduced its digital identity maturity assessment, a new tool that helps health delivery organizations (HDOs) identify critical protections missing from their digital identity strategy. The assessment tool, combined with an intelligent roadmap toward identity maturity, bolsters every modern HDO’s identity and access management (IAM) strategy by ensuring robust security, compliance, and efficiency across the healthcare environment.
Softwarevmware.com

What’s New with vRealize Automation – Technical Overview

Since my last update, the vRA team has shifted to monthly releases for both our SaaS and on premises versions of vRA. This blog post is a roll-up of the 8.4.1, 8.4.2, and 8.5 releases. Click the link for each version to take a look at the release notes. vRA 8.5 released today and includes many great new features, including extensive updates for Microsoft Azure, support for NSX-T Federation, updates to the vRA plugin for vRO, improvements to our SaltStack and vRA integration, and quite a bit more. I will walk you through a high level technical overview of the new features. Many of the updates include companion blogs with further details.
Technologyinfosecurity-magazine.com

Remote Workers Duck Security Rules

More than half of employees who work remotely are deliberately ignoring or working around security policies put in place by their company, according to new research. The insider threat was unearthed during a recent survey of IT and cybersecurity professionals across industries conducted by identity platform Axiad when putting together its 2021 Remote Workforce Security Report.
ComputersMySanAntonio

Learn Google DevOps Skills to Improve Your Organization's Efficiency

DevOps combines software development and IT operations, aiming to shorten the system development life cycle and set up continuous improvement for software deployments. Sixty-three percent of practitioners say that DevOps practices shorten their software development life cycle and lead to additional deployments. That means, when your organization adopts DevOps practices, you can better update your software and release more, stronger releases faster. That's great for your business.
Computersdevops.com

Yeah, You’re Doing DevOps

The Stack Overflow annual survey of developers came out this month, and it has a lot of interesting data points in it. There is a lot that I wish was different about their questions/methodology, but one thing caught my attention. Docker, Kubernetes and similar tools (Ansible and Terraform are in there at lower percentages, for example) make up more of the responses than can be accounted for by people with “DevOps” in their title.
SoftwarePosted by
Ladders

30 companies switching to long-term remote work

During the coronavirus pandemic, the transition to working from home was fast and furious for a lot of organizations. But, many companies are now figuring out that permanent remote work is the future of work—pandemic or not. Below are 30 companies that have switched to long-term remote work, along with...
UberCodecademy

What does a Data Engineer do?

Data engineering is a fast-growing field in the world of AI and data. But you might be wondering, what exactly does a Data Engineer do? In this article, we shine a spotlight on the role of Data Engineer, based on information shared by industry coaches Nana Essuman and Femi Anthony during the Black and Brilliant AI Accelerator program. Nana is the Director of Data Engineering at Condé Nast, and Femi Anthony is a Lead Data Engineer at Capital One.
Small Businessnewmilfordspectrum.com

Discover Practical Project Management Techniques for Your Business

Efficiency is everything to a small business. And yet, only 23 percent of organizations use standardized project management practices across the entire organization and while project performance has been rising globally, 30 percent of projects still fail to meet their original goals or business intent. That number may very well be higher for very small, inefficient businesses.
Small BusinessInc.com

Will Agile Change Your Business? Not as Much as You Think

In the race to stay competitive with bigger, better funded competitors, many small enterprises have felt compelled to follow along with any trends made popular by their larger counterparts, despite the fact that smaller companies tend to have fewer resources to allocate to these ad-hoc initiatives. Significant examples have been Lean, and then Six-Sigma. Now, Agile is the buzzword initiative consuming the most headspace among American business leaders. But what of it? How should smaller enterprises think about Agile? My opinion on the matter might just surprise you.
ElectronicsTechRepublic

Six ways Wi-Fi 6 will change digital transformation

As Wi-Fi 6 gets implemented in companies, there will be new on-premises opportunities to speed big data to its destinations. IDC projects that global spending on digital transformation will be at $6.8 trillion by 2023, so companies are spending on the digitalization of big data, analytics, Internet of Things, multimedia and all things digital.
Computersstackoverflow.blog

Podcast 367: Building a better developer platform

No, we're not putting a paywall on the community. We chat with Stack Overflow’s CEO about the close of the Prosus acquisition and how the deal helps us empower our global community to develop technology through collective knowledge. We also discuss what our Reach and Relevance business means for you.
Softwarecheckpoint.com

Shift Left: Check Point Security Solution for DevOps

Check Point enables DevSecOps, allowing you to incorporate security and compliance into how you build, deploy, and run applications, without sacrificing agility. With the added power of Check Point automated DevSecOps tools, teams can not only test but enforce security policies and prevent threats. Here are four ways in which DevSecOps teams can automate security and harden their applications with Check Point:
EconomyZDNet

Cisco Enterprise certification training deal: Turbocharge your career for just $50

Technology will be creating literally millions of jobs over the next several years, and it's already clear that finding workers to fill them is going to be a problem. Since Cisco has managed to grow even while in an economic downturn, now would be a great time for anyone who has implemented and administered Cisco solutions for as little as a year to turbocharge their career with the heavy-duty certifications covered in The Complete 2021 Cisco Enterprise Certification Training Bundle.
Coding & ProgrammingTechRepublic

How to use chaos engineering in Microsoft Azure

Complex systems need to be resilient, and we need to use tools like chaos engineering to ensure that resilience. Learn about Azure Chaos Studio. Cloud-native applications aren't the monoliths of old, fitting neatly into client-server or three-tier categories. They're now a conglomeration of services, mixing your code and platform tools, designed to manage and control errors and to scale around the world.
Computerscommercialintegrator.com

This Short Networking Technology Survey Will Help Us Create Valuable Content

Over the past decade, and with exponential growth over the past year throughout the pandemic, the AV technology installed in various environments has increasingly been connected to the network. Whether it be a presentation systems, digital signage displays, telephony becoming VoIP, or any number of sensors and scanners collecting data...

Comments / 0

Community Policy