Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

IDC DevOps Report: Addressing the Challenge of Adopting and Scaling DevOps

Network World
 5 days ago

In today's expanding digital business climate, it is imperative that organizations adopt DevOps as a means for moving faster and with more agility, making it easier to adapt to changing market demands and exploiting emerging opportunities. This research examines the current state of DevOps adoption and offers guidance on how organizations can scale DevOps across their application portfolio. This discussion includes building the right foundation, velocity, adoption, and leveraging 3rd Platform technologies. Read more in the IDC report.

www.networkworld.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idc#Devops#Devops#3rd Platform#Idc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Trends in the OT/ICS security space and what’s to come

In July 2021, Armis appointed Sachin Shah, an Intel veteran of over 21 years, as its new CTO for Operational Technology (OT) and Industrial Control Systems (ICS). In this interview, he talks about his plans for the company, shares insight gleaned from spending many years in the ICS security space, and offers some predictions.
Economyhelpnetsecurity.com

Challenges organizations face when implementing zero trust architecture

98 percent of UK business leaders and IT decision makers either plan to or have already started implementing zero trust strategies at their organizations, according to Illumio. The report also revealed the challenges organizations face when implementing zero trust architecture. Respondents cited employee perception and resistance to change as the...
Softwarecisco.com

Making it Safe: IBM and Cisco Partner to Secure Applications

Securing today’s dynamic enterprise applications requires deep visibility, automated recommendations, and efficiency at scale. With hybrid and multi-cloud adoption, traditional network-based security ran into limitations in mitigating modern day threats. As organizations move their applications and workloads to the cloud, the complexity of their environment increases. They can lose visibility into their cloud-based workloads and those blind spots can be fatal. To ensure application and workload protection, there is a need for visibility into application environments and reducing the attack surface. Microsegmentation solutions drastically reduces the risk of threat actors being able to spread laterally across application environments to mount sophisticated attacks.
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Achieve Visibility Across AWS, Azure & GCP

You can’t protect what you can’t see. Organizations making a move to the public cloud or that are already in the cloud face visibility challenges. Visibility is everything when it comes to cloud security strategy. In an ideal environment, end-to-end visibility across multi-cloud grants teams the contextual knowledge necessary to manage risk effectively.
Computerscisco.com

Implementing Cisco Application Centric Infrastructure (DCACI) v1.1

The Implementing Cisco Application Centric Infrastructure (DCACI) v1.1 course shows you how to deploy and manage the Cisco Nexus 9000 Series Switches in Cisco Application Centric Infrastructure (Cisco ACI) mode. The course gives you the knowledge and skills to configure and manage Cisco Nexus 9000 Series Switches in ACI mode,...
Computerscisco.com

Implementing and Operating Cisco Data Center Core Technologies (DCCOR) v1.1

The Implementing and Operating Cisco Data Center Core Technologies (DCCOR) v1.1 course helps you prepare for the Cisco CCNP Data Center and CCIE Data Center certifications for advanced-level data center roles. In this course, you will master the skills and technologies you need to implement data center compute, LAN and SAN infrastructure.
Technologycisco.com

Cisco Exam Review: ENARSI

The Cisco Exam Review: ENARSI helps you prepare to take the ENARSI exam. As you approach your exam date, you can use this practice tool to help you to identify any gaps in your knowledge or areas of weakness that you should focus on before taking the live exam. In...
Technologyitprotoday.com

Security operations center (SOC): The what, why, and how

A Security Operations Center (SOC) houses IT security professionals responsible for continuously monitoring the security posture of an organization. Its goal is to detect, analyze, respond to, neutralize, and remediate cyberattacks using strong processes and a wide variety of security tools. SOCs collect data from other IT infrastructures and hunt...
SoftwareTechRepublic

How AI-assisted software testing makes DevOps work

Commentary: Moving from COBOL on a mainframe to Java in the cloud can be tricky. Learn how automated, AI-assisted testing improves the process. Nearly two-thirds of large enterprises are running mainframe-based apps dating back two decades, according to the recent Mainframe Modernization Business Barometer Report from Advanced. Over a quarter of businesses run production applications that are as much as 30 years old–some even go back to the 1960s.
SoftwareThe Hacker News

Critical Cosmos Database Flaw Affected Thousands of Microsoft Azure Customers

Cloud infrastructure security company Wiz on Thursday revealed details of a now-fixed Azure Cosmos database vulnerability that could have been potentially exploited to grant any Azure user full admin access to other customers' database instances without any authorization. The flaw, which grants read, write, and delete privileges, has been dubbed...
Technologynojitter.com

At Your Service: How Cloud Is Shaping Future Business Operations

Much has been written about the rapid acceleration of cloud adoption, undoubtedly driven by the pandemic and the need for remote access to applications and services critical to business continuity. The closure of offices worldwide may have shone a light on the importance of cloud services, yet they have been on the radar of many companies since before COVID-19 made its dramatic appearance.
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

How XDR Addresses Today’s Security Challenges

The cybersecurity industry loves new, buzzy acronyms, and the latest one gaining attention is XDR, otherwise known as extended detection and response. No doubt, you’ve already read an article, watched a webinar or listened to a podcast from any one of the dozens of vendors positioning against XDR. The Evolution...
Technologychannele2e.com

IT Services Delivery: How to Measure Employee Experience

Employee experience comprises a series of positive and negative events that generate satisfaction or frustration, which will be different for each individual in the organization. Over the past two years, IT service providers and industry analysts have been explaining why it is important to move towards experience-level agreements (XLAs). Besides...
Real EstateNetwork World

Case Study: US Mortgage Lender

Through a multi-channel approach, this American home mortgage lending company has grown exponentially in the past five years and continues on its growth trajectory today. To support this momentum, the company planned to reduce its data center footprint and migrate to the cloud. These key obstacles had to be addressed:
TechnologyNetwork World

Find Your Competitive Advantage by Prioritizing Key Technology Investments

New research from IDG and Verizon provides a window into the priorities, successes, and challenges of technology buyers. This white paper explores the four critical IT investment priorities identified in the survey: workplace collaboration, network connectivity and resiliency, cybersecurity, and customer experience. Pursuing each of the four priority areas requires progress on a number of underlying tasks and initiatives specific to each area. Some activities are further along than others; see how you stack up against your peers across these critical investment areas.
ComputersNetwork World

Bringing Simplicity and Scalability to the Data Center

The Nimble Storage disaggregated hyperconverged infrastructure (dHCI) platform from Hewlett Packard Enterprise mixes the flexibility of a converged stack with HCI’s manageability. Read the article to learn about the benefits, including:. HPE InfoSight to prevent bottlenecks. Flexible, independent scaling. Quick uptime — in as little as 15 minutes. Sponsored by:...
ComputersNetwork World

IT-Business Alignment is Critical for Networking Transformation Success

The majority of network transformation projects are focused on core areas such as improving network security, scalability, resiliency, and performance, according to a new IDG/Verizon survey. IT is leading the charge on these initiatives, while managing business expectations for delivering better customer experiences. Regardless of who leads digital transformation initiatives in organizations, one thing is clear: collaboration between IT and business leaders is critical to success.
Economysecurityintelligence.com

Three Key Benefits of Adopting SASE With a Services Partner

According to a recent Forrester Consulting research report commissioned by IBM, 78% of security decision-makers plan to implement or are unsure how to implement Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) in the next 12 months. A SASE solution can make a lot of sense for digitally driven organizations where remote employees and partners need faster application access, be that from on-premises based networks or the cloud, using a myriad of devices to connect. SASE is a relatively new framework that is changing the game in terms of bringing networking and network security into a single, cloud-based service model.
TechnologyInfoworld

Security blind spots persist as companies cross-breed security with devops

Devops has become common in software-development organizations around the world, but many companies are still struggling with cultural issues that are dampening security practitioners’ influence in the devsecops practices crucial for next-generation cloud application development. When it’s done well, devops is driving dramatic change—with GitLab’s recently released 2021 devsecops survey...

Comments / 0

Community Policy