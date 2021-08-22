IDC DevOps Report: Addressing the Challenge of Adopting and Scaling DevOps

Securing today’s dynamic enterprise applications requires deep visibility, automated recommendations, and efficiency at scale. With hybrid and multi-cloud adoption, traditional network-based security ran into limitations in mitigating modern day threats. As organizations move their applications and workloads to the cloud, the complexity of their environment increases. They can lose visibility into their cloud-based workloads and those blind spots can be fatal. To ensure application and workload protection, there is a need for visibility into application environments and reducing the attack surface. Microsegmentation solutions drastically reduces the risk of threat actors being able to spread laterally across application environments to mount sophisticated attacks.