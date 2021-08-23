Cancel
The Samurai Shodown Baiken Theme Song is ‘Smoking Hot’

By Jenni Lada
Siliconera
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though Baiken is now available in Samurai Shodown as DLC, SNK continues to reveal additional details about her. For example, the latest involves a track used when playing in a match with her. It shared an isolated clip of the Samurai Shodown Baiken theme song, “Smoking Hot.”. Here’s the...

