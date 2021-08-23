The Samurai Shodown Baiken Theme Song is ‘Smoking Hot’

Here's a look at some of the brutal boss fights that await in upcoming indie RPG, Tails of Iron. Created by Odd Bug Studio, Tails of Iron takes players on a dangerous quest across a deceptively charming hand-drawn world. Following the invasion of a deadly Frog Clan, Redgi, heir to the Rat Throne, is challenged with protecting his crumbling kingdom. In this new gameplay trailer, we get a look at the game's amphibious bosses, including the lance-touting Lans Alot, and the flesh-feasting Bloki Magu. Players will need to take note of their foes' attack patterns and weaknesses to successfully defeat them. Taking advantage of Tails of Iron's soulslike combat with perfectly timed parries, dodges, and attacks will pave your way to victory. Tails of Iron releases on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on September 17, 2021.