Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Travel experts debunk common travel myths

By Kylee Cruz
AZFamily
 3 days ago

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Want to plan a Fall trip? August 23rd is National Cheap Flight Day, a day some travel experts claim is the cheapest day of the year to book a flight. Or is it?. The folks at Scott’s Cheap Flights say don’t fall for it. “One of...

www.azfamily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Phoenix, AZ
State
Alaska State
State
Montana State
City
Tucson, AZ
State
Hawaii State
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myths#Scott S Cheap Flights#American#United#Delta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Supreme Court allows evictions to resume during pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s conservative majority is allowing evictions to resume across the United States, blocking the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary ban that was put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. Roughly 3.5 million people in the United States said they faced eviction in the...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Seven U.S. Capitol police sue Trump, say he incited deadly attack

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday sued former President Donald Trump, alleging that he conspired with far-right extremist groups to provoke the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Congress. The officers in a lawsuit filed in Washington, D.C. federal court allege the attack was...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election.
Michigan StatePosted by
CBS News

Ty Garbin gets 6 years in prison in Michigan governor kidnap plot

A man upset over state-ordered coronavirus restrictions was sentenced to just over six years in prison Wednesday for planning to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a significant break that reflected his quick decision to cooperate and help agents build cases against others. Ty Garbin admitted his role in the alleged...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Secretary Blinken puts a number on Americans currently stuck in Afghanistan

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that he believes less than 1,000 American citizens are still in Afghanistan attempting to leave. Blinken said that there were 6,000 Americans who wanted to leave Afghanistan on August 14 and 4,500 of them have been evacuated within the last 10 days. He added that 500 of the remaining number have been instructed on how to leave within the last 24 hours. That leaves roughly 1,000 Americans left in the country, but Blinken said the actual number is lower for a variety of reasons, including situations where Americans want to stay or have already left and not notified the government.

Comments / 0

Community Policy