Here’s Where to Get a Great Gin & Tonic In and Around NOVA

Philadelphia is lucky to have as many Indonesian restaurants as it does. Here's where to get your fill of gado-gado, soto betawi, nasi lemak, beef rendang and more. We’re lucky to have not just one great Indonesian restaurant, but because of a relatively large Indonesian community, we have a whole host of them. See, Indonesia is the world’s largest island nation, made up of close to 300 islands, so the food traditions are rich, varied and, of course, very, very delicious. If you’ve had red sambal, the chili and garlic-based hot sauce that’s become increasingly popular here, go out and sample as many as you can. If you’ve tried rendang, the coconut curry that has become one of the country’s most iconic exports, it’s time to branch out and try a vegetarian tofu or egg rendang. The possibilities are endless, they’re always different from place to place, and Philly is an excellent city to familiarize yourself with all of it.