Lack of details hampers Chicago Bears once again

By Usayd Koshul
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO, Ill. — Preseason games are usually dress rehearsals for NFL clubs to prepare for what is always a long and grueling regular season. The same applies for the Chicago Bears, who were faltered at home in a 41-16 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Throughout the afternoon, Chicago's lack of execution was on display, including punting on three of the Bears' first four possessions while finishing the game with 10 penalties for 73 yards.

