Letters to the Editor for Aug. 15
I am totally bewildered witnessing all the negativism from our Republican Party politicians about getting vaccinated. This presents a very difficult time from the medical viewpoint as to who do you decide to take into intensive care? The person who refused to take a vaccination and is now suffering the results of disinformation? Or a person who comes into emergency suffering a heart attack when there's only one bed left in intensive care?www.theintell.com
