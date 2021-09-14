25 of Megan Fox's most daring outfits

Megan Fox at the 2021 Met Gala. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Megan Fox made her acting debut in 2001 in " Holiday in the Sun ."

For the last 20 years, she's consistently made bold style choices for the red carpet.

She rocked back-to-back bold dresses for the the 2021 VMAs and the 2021 Met Gala in September.

David Gallagher and Megan Fox on October 15, 2003. SGranitz/WireImage/Getty Images

One of the first red carpets Fox attended was for "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" in October 2003. She established her edgy style with this plaid skirt and artfully shredded shirt.

Combining two seemingly disparate pieces (in this case, a school uniform-esque skirt and ripped up shirt) would become a major element of Fox's style.

Megan Fox of "Hope and Faith" during the 2005/2006 ABC Upfront. Robin Platzer/FilmMagic/Getty Images

At the ABC Upfronts in May 2005, Fox combined a deep purple dress with a turquoise necklace, a gold clutch, and rose-red heels.

At the time, Fox was starring on the ABC sitcom " Hope & Faith " with Kelly Ripa, Faith Ford, and Ted McGinley.

Megan Fox during Cosmopolitan's 40th Birthday Bash on September 22, 2005. Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic/Getty Images

For a Cosmopolitan party in September 2005, Fox paired low-rise shorts with a long-sleeved shirt and heels.

In another look that mixes disparate elements, Fox added a Nickelodeon-orange purse.

Megan Fox on June 11, 2007. Han Myung-Gu/Contributor/Getty Images

For a "Transformers" press conference in Seoul in June 2007, Fox wore a dress with a deep-V almost down to her belly button.

You can't see it here, but the dress is almost entirely backless , too.

Megan Fox arriving at the 2008 MTV Movie Awards. Ian West - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

To walk the carpet at the 2008 MTV Movie Awards in June 2008, Fox picked this pink ballerina-style dress with a black tutu for a little edge.

The dress had an exaggerated skirt that poofed out at least a foot behind the " Transformers " star. It was designed by Zac Posen .

Actress Megan Fox in the press room at the 2008 MTV Movie Awards. Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Later that night, she donned this slinky white dress with silver chains that doubled as straps.

With Rainn Wilson, she co-presented the award for best kiss.

Megan Fox poses for photographers before the premiere of the new "Transformers" film in Berlin on June 14, 2009. ENS SCHLUETER/DDP/AFP via Getty Images

For the Berlin premiere of "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen" in June 2009, she wore a crimson dress with a side cutout and a hip-high slit.

The cutout has a little snake detail that's easy to miss.

Megan Fox attends the UK premiere of "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen" on June 15, 2009. Jon Furniss/WireImage/Getty Images

She vamped at the UK premiere of the film with this backless black gown.

She paired the look with some glam waves.

Megan Fox poses in the press room during the Teen Choice Awards 2009 on August 9, 2009. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

At the 2009 Teen Choice Awards in August 2009, Fox wore this champagne strapless mini-dress and black pumps.

The dress, designed by Yves Saint Laurent , almost looks like an optical illusion.

Megan Fox arrives at the "Jonah Hex" premiere on June 17, 2010. Jesse Grant/WireImage/Getty Images

The next year, at the "Jonah Hex" premiere in June 2010, Fox wore this bright red wrap dress with a plunging neckline, once again with black pumps.

This dress was designed by Armani Privé, and it has Old Hollywood starlet vibes, which Fox has talked about liking. She even had a tattoo of Marilyn Monroe's face on her arm.

Megan Fox attends the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" on July 30, 2014. Clasos/Getty Images

This long-sleeved dress Fox wore to the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" premiere on July 30, 2014, simultaneously looks like feathers, scales, and armor.

There's a lot going on with this Zuhair Murad dress .

Megan Fox attends the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" press conference on August 27, 2014. The Chosunilbo JNS/Multi-Bits via Getty Images

For a "TMNT" press conference in South Korea in August 2014, Fox wore a shimmery dress that makes her look like an ice skater.

This Jonathan Saunders dress has a sheer overlay over a miniskirt. She paired it with a bold leather belt, adding a little of her trademark edge.

Megan Fox arrives at the Sydney premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" on September 7, 2014. Don Arnold/Getty Images

For the Australian premiere of "TMNT" in September 2014, she chose a bright orange dress with side cutouts.

She wore her hair in a simple side braid, opting to let the Cushnie et Ochs dress speak for itself.

Megan Fox attends the Underground Event screening of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" on October 5, 2014. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures International

Fox looked ready for battle in this fierce little black dress with leather detailing at an October 2014 screening of "TMNT."

She rocked bold red nails for the red carpet.

Actress Megan Fox attends the Tokyo premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" on February 2, 2015. Ken Ishii/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures International

At the Tokyo "TMNT" premiere in February 2015, Fox wore a plum gown with a strategically placed cutout.

The halter gown was designed by Ferragamo . Although you can't tell in this photo, the dress also had a thigh-high slit.

Megan Fox walks the runway during the Liverpool Fashion Fest Autumn/Winter show on September 7, 2017. Victor Chavez/Getty Images

To walk the runway during the Liverpool Fashion Fest in September 2017, Fox wore this bold black dress with fringe, a cutout, and a sheer overlay with floral beading.

This was one of Fox's first red carpet events after giving birth to her third son, Journey, in 2016.

Megan Fox appears at Forever 21 to promote her new role as Brand Ambassador for Frederick's of Hollywood on March 23, 2018. Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

For an event in March 2018, Fox wore an interesting pair of jeans with a ribbon for a clasp and a lacy bodysuit.

We're still not too sure how those jeans work, but it's not the strangest denim we've ever seen .

Megan Fox visits "Extra" on November 28, 2018. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

She made menswear feminine with an oversized blazer with ruffled cuffs over a simple black dress for a November 2018 appearance on "Extra."

This blazer was designed by Jonathan Simkhai and normally comes with matching pants .

Megan Fox on "WWHL" on November 29, 2018. Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

She opted for another menswear-inspired look for an appearance on "Watch Watch Happens Live" the next day, this time with a golden, sparkly suit with dramatic lapels.

She paired the suit with two of her favorite accessories: black pumps and a red lip.

Megan Fox attends the PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event on December 9, 2019. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

In December 2019, she wore a champagne satin dress that almost looked like lingerie.

This soft, feminine look designed by Blumarine differs from her usual edgy outfits.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the 2020 American Music Awards. ABC via Getty Images

When she walked the red carpet with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly at the 2020 American Music Awards in November, she opted for an architectural, jade green dress with one sleeve.

The evening was actually their red-carpet debut — and Fox introduced her boyfriend's performance of "My Ex's Best Friend" and "Bloody Valentine" at the show.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly arrive at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on May 23, 2021. Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In May 2021, Fox wore this barely there black dress to once again walk the red carpet with her boyfriend, this time at the Billboard Music Awards.

This dress, which was designed by Mugler and looks like it was painted on her body, was the most-talked-about look of the evening — the only person who came close was her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, who painted his tongue black .

Megan Fox attends the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards on May 27, 2021. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Just a week later, Fox rocked this skin-tight satin two-piece with metallic straps for the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Pink is one of Fox's go-to colors, but these pants with subtle pulls at the ankles paired with silver heels with bows is one of her all-time best looks. It was designed by Mach & Mach .

Fox at the VMAs. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

At the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, she wowed in a sheer, sparkly dress by Mugler.

The dress, which she wore with minimal accessories, was completely see-through apart from a ribbed top .

Megan Fox attends the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021. Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The very next day, she channeled Dita von Teese at the 2021 Met Gala with this red Dundas gown complete with a slit, criss-cross cutouts, and no back.

You can't tell in this photo, but Fox's Dundas dress is entirely backless . She paired the look with a hip-length braid, new bangs, and sky-high red heels.