CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

25 of Megan Fox's most daring outfits

By Gabbi Shaw
Insider
Insider
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ydqXz_0baGbhgU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UBbos_0baGbhgU00
Megan Fox at the 2021 Met Gala.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

One of the first red carpets Fox attended was for "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" in October 2003. She established her edgy style with this plaid skirt and artfully shredded shirt.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CfOfd_0baGbhgU00
David Gallagher and Megan Fox on October 15, 2003.

SGranitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Combining two seemingly disparate pieces (in this case, a school uniform-esque skirt and ripped up shirt) would become a major element of Fox's style.

At the ABC Upfronts in May 2005, Fox combined a deep purple dress with a turquoise necklace, a gold clutch, and rose-red heels.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08EV4K_0baGbhgU00
Megan Fox of "Hope and Faith" during the 2005/2006 ABC Upfront.

Robin Platzer/FilmMagic/Getty Images

At the time, Fox was starring on the ABC sitcom " Hope & Faith " with Kelly Ripa, Faith Ford, and Ted McGinley.

For a Cosmopolitan party in September 2005, Fox paired low-rise shorts with a long-sleeved shirt and heels.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TmBwc_0baGbhgU00
Megan Fox during Cosmopolitan's 40th Birthday Bash on September 22, 2005.

Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In another look that mixes disparate elements, Fox added a Nickelodeon-orange purse.

For a "Transformers" press conference in Seoul in June 2007, Fox wore a dress with a deep-V almost down to her belly button.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D1WyX_0baGbhgU00
Megan Fox on June 11, 2007.

Han Myung-Gu/Contributor/Getty Images

You can't see it here, but the dress is almost entirely backless , too.

To walk the carpet at the 2008 MTV Movie Awards in June 2008, Fox picked this pink ballerina-style dress with a black tutu for a little edge.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zgAjM_0baGbhgU00
Megan Fox arriving at the 2008 MTV Movie Awards.

Ian West - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

The dress had an exaggerated skirt that poofed out at least a foot behind the " Transformers " star. It was designed by Zac Posen .

Later that night, she donned this slinky white dress with silver chains that doubled as straps.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JGcQK_0baGbhgU00
Actress Megan Fox in the press room at the 2008 MTV Movie Awards.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

With Rainn Wilson, she co-presented the award for best kiss.

For the Berlin premiere of "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen" in June 2009, she wore a crimson dress with a side cutout and a hip-high slit.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46LoVj_0baGbhgU00
Megan Fox poses for photographers before the premiere of the new "Transformers" film in Berlin on June 14, 2009.

ENS SCHLUETER/DDP/AFP via Getty Images

The cutout has a little snake detail that's easy to miss.

She vamped at the UK premiere of the film with this backless black gown.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BAAV9_0baGbhgU00
Megan Fox attends the UK premiere of "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen" on June 15, 2009.

Jon Furniss/WireImage/Getty Images

She paired the look with some glam waves.

At the 2009 Teen Choice Awards in August 2009, Fox wore this champagne strapless mini-dress and black pumps.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07QCOQ_0baGbhgU00
Megan Fox poses in the press room during the Teen Choice Awards 2009 on August 9, 2009.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The dress, designed by Yves Saint Laurent , almost looks like an optical illusion.

The next year, at the "Jonah Hex" premiere in June 2010, Fox wore this bright red wrap dress with a plunging neckline, once again with black pumps.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I5f4j_0baGbhgU00
Megan Fox arrives at the "Jonah Hex" premiere on June 17, 2010.

Jesse Grant/WireImage/Getty Images

This dress was designed by Armani Privé, and it has Old Hollywood starlet vibes, which Fox has talked about liking. She even had a tattoo of Marilyn Monroe's face on her arm.

This long-sleeved dress Fox wore to the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" premiere on July 30, 2014, simultaneously looks like feathers, scales, and armor.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zu5y0_0baGbhgU00
Megan Fox attends the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" on July 30, 2014.

Clasos/Getty Images

There's a lot going on with this Zuhair Murad dress .

For a "TMNT" press conference in South Korea in August 2014, Fox wore a shimmery dress that makes her look like an ice skater.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kr8Xa_0baGbhgU00
Megan Fox attends the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" press conference on August 27, 2014.

The Chosunilbo JNS/Multi-Bits via Getty Images

This Jonathan Saunders dress has a sheer overlay over a miniskirt. She paired it with a bold leather belt, adding a little of her trademark edge.

For the Australian premiere of "TMNT" in September 2014, she chose a bright orange dress with side cutouts.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ug3RH_0baGbhgU00
Megan Fox arrives at the Sydney premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" on September 7, 2014.

Don Arnold/Getty Images

She wore her hair in a simple side braid, opting to let the Cushnie et Ochs dress speak for itself.

Fox looked ready for battle in this fierce little black dress with leather detailing at an October 2014 screening of "TMNT."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WAiLA_0baGbhgU00
Megan Fox attends the Underground Event screening of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" on October 5, 2014.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures International

She rocked bold red nails for the red carpet.

At the Tokyo "TMNT" premiere in February 2015, Fox wore a plum gown with a strategically placed cutout.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17j3it_0baGbhgU00
Actress Megan Fox attends the Tokyo premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" on February 2, 2015.

Ken Ishii/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures International

The halter gown was designed by Ferragamo . Although you can't tell in this photo, the dress also had a thigh-high slit.

To walk the runway during the Liverpool Fashion Fest in September 2017, Fox wore this bold black dress with fringe, a cutout, and a sheer overlay with floral beading.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eNS7A_0baGbhgU00
Megan Fox walks the runway during the Liverpool Fashion Fest Autumn/Winter show on September 7, 2017.

Victor Chavez/Getty Images

This was one of Fox's first red carpet events after giving birth to her third son, Journey, in 2016.

For an event in March 2018, Fox wore an interesting pair of jeans with a ribbon for a clasp and a lacy bodysuit.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zaMdb_0baGbhgU00
Megan Fox appears at Forever 21 to promote her new role as Brand Ambassador for Frederick's of Hollywood on March 23, 2018.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

We're still not too sure how those jeans work, but it's not the strangest denim we've ever seen .

She made menswear feminine with an oversized blazer with ruffled cuffs over a simple black dress for a November 2018 appearance on "Extra."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IB4Le_0baGbhgU00
Megan Fox visits "Extra" on November 28, 2018.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

This blazer was designed by Jonathan Simkhai and normally comes with matching pants .

She opted for another menswear-inspired look for an appearance on "Watch Watch Happens Live" the next day, this time with a golden, sparkly suit with dramatic lapels.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bYWt1_0baGbhgU00
Megan Fox on "WWHL" on November 29, 2018.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

She paired the suit with two of her favorite accessories: black pumps and a red lip.

In December 2019, she wore a champagne satin dress that almost looked like lingerie.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d683w_0baGbhgU00
Megan Fox attends the PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event on December 9, 2019.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

This soft, feminine look designed by Blumarine differs from her usual edgy outfits.

When she walked the red carpet with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly at the 2020 American Music Awards in November, she opted for an architectural, jade green dress with one sleeve.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g4eXw_0baGbhgU00
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the 2020 American Music Awards.

ABC via Getty Images

The evening was actually their red-carpet debut — and Fox introduced her boyfriend's performance of "My Ex's Best Friend" and "Bloody Valentine" at the show.

In May 2021, Fox wore this barely there black dress to once again walk the red carpet with her boyfriend, this time at the Billboard Music Awards.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lol8J_0baGbhgU00
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly arrive at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on May 23, 2021.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

This dress, which was designed by Mugler and looks like it was painted on her body, was the most-talked-about look of the evening — the only person who came close was her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, who painted his tongue black .

Just a week later, Fox rocked this skin-tight satin two-piece with metallic straps for the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tkxQC_0baGbhgU00
Megan Fox attends the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards on May 27, 2021.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Pink is one of Fox's go-to colors, but these pants with subtle pulls at the ankles paired with silver heels with bows is one of her all-time best looks. It was designed by Mach & Mach .

At the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, she wowed in a sheer, sparkly dress by Mugler.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L2Fwk_0baGbhgU00
Fox at the VMAs.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The dress, which she wore with minimal accessories, was completely see-through apart from a ribbed top .

The very next day, she channeled Dita von Teese at the 2021 Met Gala with this red Dundas gown complete with a slit, criss-cross cutouts, and no back.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TmQKl_0baGbhgU00
Megan Fox attends the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021.

Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

You can't tell in this photo, but Fox's Dundas dress is entirely backless . She paired the look with a hip-length braid, new bangs, and sky-high red heels.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

Megan Fox's VMAs Dress Is Completely Sheer

Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images. Megan Fox served (Jennifer’s) body-ody-ody at the 2021 VMAs in her all-sheer dress. She arrived to the red carpet with her longtime boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, who wore a firetruck-red suit. How one couple can be so stylish and hot, I do not know, fam. The actor’s slated to present at the awards later tonight, so you’ll get another chance to drool over Fox’s sheer dress at the 2021 VMAs again.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Megan Fox's wildest fashion and beauty moments

Call it a comeback! After years away from the limelight, Megan Fox reemerged with a vengeance in early 2020 with a slew of new projects, a hot new boyfriend and a brand new wardrobe worthy of this new chapter in her life and career. The "Transformers" alum rarely plays it safe these days: Whether she's embracing bold colors and cuts, sporting body-baring looks or coordinating ensembles with beau Machine Gun Kelly, there's A LOT to appreciate for Megan stans and causal observers alike. Wonderwall.com rounded up all the recent fashion and beauty moments that made us do a double-take, starting with this loud getup… The mother of three rocked head-to-toe Alexander Wang during an outing in Los Angeles's Brentwood neighborhood on Aug. 29, 2021. The actress wore loose-fitting jeans and a matching denim jacket over a neon green swimsuit and completed her look with a matching bag.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Kelly Ripa
Person
Zac Posen
Person
Rodin
Person
Ted Mcginley
codelist.biz

Love for Machine Gun Kelly: Megan Fox makes it official

Since her split from Brian Austin became known in May, there has been speculation about a new relationship with Megan Fox. Musician Machine Gun Kelly is said to have done it to the actress. And indeed, now the 34-year-old makes her love for him official. US actress Megan Fox and...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Met Gala 2021 best-dressed celebrities: Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and more

The 2021 Met Gala came and went in a star-spangled blur. Best-dressed regular Sarah Jessica Parker wasn’t there; neither was Beyoncé. But stars aplenty still climbed those famous Metropolitan Museum steps for the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”-themed fête, dressed in their finest patriotic fashions. Below, the most memorable looks from Monday night’s red carpet.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strapless Dress#Little Black Dress#Party Dress#Abc Upfront#A Cosmopolitan Party#Cosmopolitan#Filmmagic Getty#Nickelodeon#Clasos Getty Images#Tmnt#Australian
Cosmopolitan

Megan Fox Was Spotted with an Engagement Ring at MGK's VMAs Rehearsal

Good morning, are you in the mood for some casual engagement speculation with your gallons of coffee? Us Weekly is out here reporting that Megan Fox wore what very much appeared to be an engagement ring to Machine Gun Kelly's 2021 MTV Video Music Awards rehearsal on Wednesday, September 8.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Hollywood style! Meghan Markle donned $1,690 trousers and $1,485 polo neck from fellow Californian's Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's brand The Row for Time 100 shoot

The Duchess of Sussex put on a very glamorous display in a pair of $1,690 trousers and a $1,485 polo neck from fellow Californian's Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's brand The Row for her Time 100 photoshoot. Meghan Markle, 40, who is currently living in her $14 million mansion in California...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kerry Washington’s Silky Corset Gown Elevates One of 2021’s Biggest Trends at Emmy Awards

Kerry Washington turned one of 2021’s biggest trends into a red carpet moment at tonight’s Primetime Emmy Awards. The “Scandal” actress tapped Law roach to help her style her ensemble for the evening, arriving at the show in Los Angeles in glam attire. The look, custom courtesy of Etro, featured a cowl neck, floor-sweeping hem and a cinched corset waist; the entirety of the design was formed from a silky glacier blue fabric for a glam appeal. The look taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cosmopolitan

You need to see Megan Fox's fresh out the shower MTV VMAs hair

Megan Fox won the red carpet at Sunday night's MTV Video Music Awards and it wasn't just because she wore a 'naked dress'. Wet look hair is hard for us regular folk to pull off. Most of us have attempted it at least once in our life, only to bottle it when we realised we were more Nicholas Cage in Con Air than Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
codelist.biz

It’s official: Green confirms separation from Megan Fox

After a first suspicious post on social media, actor Brian Austin Green has now announced the breakup with Megan Fox in his podcast. The couple has had an on-off relationship for years. But now it should be the final end. The American actor Brian Austin Green has now confirmed in...
CELEBRITIES
GoLocalProv

Megan Fox to Film New Movie in Rhode Island

It's been a big year for the movie industry in Rhode Island so far in 2021 -- and now, it's getting even bigger. On Friday, Rhode Island Film and TV Office Executive Director Steve Feinberg confirmed Megan Fox will be filming in Rhode Island. "Congratulations to producer Chad Verdi, director...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Megan Fox Look-Alike Recreates Jennifer’s Body Scene On TikTok, And Wow

Once a box-office bomb and critical disaster, Jennifer’s Body has taken its rightful place in the cult classic canon. Although the campy horror comedy originally premiered in 2009, the film continues to make waves in the cultural zeitgeist, especially with star Megan Fox making a well-deserved return to Hollywood. Case in point: a Tik Tok recreation of a scene from Jennifer’s Body, featuring an eerily accurate Fox look-alike.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Coordinate Outfits for Met Gala Afterparty

Date night! Megan Fox attended the 2021 Met Gala without boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly on Monday, September 13, but the duo reunited for the afterparty. The Transformers star, 35, and the rapper, 31, held hands to an afterparty at the Cathédrale restaurant in New York City. While Fox rocked a red, one-shoulder studded mini dress, Kelly donned a black sheer shirt with a black leather jacket. The sleeve of the jacket was embellished with red jeweled roses, perfectly matching his girlfriend’s look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
flickeringmyth.com

Megan Fox and Tyson Ritter set for Johnny And Clyde

According to Deadline, a new take on the infamous story of Bonnie and Clyde is in production from Chad A. Verdi with Megan Fox (Till Death) and All-American Rejects singer and Preacher star Tyson Ritter starring in Johnny And Clyde. Johnny And Clyde will follow “the two eponymous serial killers...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

TMNT Star Megan Fox's Assistant Seemingly Spoils Actress' DCEU Poison Ivy Casting

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Comic book fans have long been lobbying for Poison Ivy to get a proper depiction in live-action and while Uma Thurman did a stupendous portrayal of the character in 1997's Batman & Robin, the film's negative fan and critical reception has obviously overshadowed her performance. Even Harley Quinn actress Margot Robbie has expressed her desire for Warner Bros. to bring Pamela Isley to the DCEU and judging by the latest developments, she might actually get what she's wishing for soon.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

134K+
Followers
14K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy